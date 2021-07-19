© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE FOURTH BRANCH OF THE GOVERNMENT! WHO RUNS THE WORLD_ BLACKROCK & VANGUARD!
Follow
0
Share
Report
261 views • July 19, 2021
In this video BLACKROCK AND VANGUARD Proof of Voter Fraud Dominion, Proof of Media Propaganda LIES and more...
Two of the largest asset management companies, BlackRock and Vanguard, own both Big Pharma and the media 06/18/2021 / By Ethan Huff
https://pharmaceuticalfraud.com/2021-06-18-blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media.html
Tucker Airs Hard Evidence of Voter Fraud in Georgia and BREAKS THE INTERNET
Ryan Fournier Published July 15, 2021 https://rumble.com/vjvqva-tucker-airs-hard-evidence-of-voter-fraud-in-georgia-and-breaks-the-internet.html?mref=2h723&;mc=6tvdd
Royals Hunting Children For Sport Part III Pope Bergoglio and the Dutch Royals / She names Mark Rutte!
Mark Rutte is a Dutch politician serving as Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010 and Leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy ' the VVD' since 2006.
https://altcensored.com/search?q=disclosure+library+hunting+children
The NAZIS and FASCISTS who founded the EU their influence today and in the Movies
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=1tWr7jwsj_g
Published on Oct 2, 2019
#EU #UN #NWO #NewWorldOrder #TheDeepState #TheCabal
#BilderBerg #ProjectPaperclip #StarWars #Hollywood #GeorgeLucas #Disney #Hellywood
COVID-19 Fall Cabal Deel 1 -t/m 3 Nederlands/ Dutch
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=fA-7zJEoWlU
Royals Hunting Children For Sport
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=FjdjdrrM3QI
Interview with the Vampires / NAZI'S
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=r4b3E-fDeRw
Royals Hunting Children For Sport Part
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=FjdjdrrM3QI
Circles and halve circle Obey you must!
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=MGULGXly_Z0
Circles within Circles within Circles and the 9th Circle!
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=rGH3CcCycrE
BLACKROCK AND VANGUARD!
Two of the largest asset management companies, BlackRock and Vanguard, own both Big Pharma and the media 06/18/2021 / By Ethan Huff
https://pharmaceuticalfraud.com/2021-06-18-blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media.html
If you’ve been wondering how the world economy has been hijacked and humanity has been kidnapped by a completely bogus narrative, look no further than this video by Dutch creator, Covid Lie.
What she uncovers is that the stock of the world’s largest corporations are owned by the same institutional investors. They all own each other. This means that “competing” brands, like Coke and Pepsi aren’t really competitors, at all, since their stock is owned by exactly the same investment companies, investment funds, insurance companies, banks and in some cases, governments. This is the case, across all industries. As she says:
Read more
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/bill-sardi/who-runs-the-world-blackrock-and-vanguard/
They Control Your MIND, Your MONEY, and Your MEDICINE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rTJQ02fXdE
Two of the largest asset management companies, BlackRock and Vanguard, own both Big Pharma and the media 06/18/2021 / By Ethan Huff
https://pharmaceuticalfraud.com/2021-06-18-blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media.html
ETFS
https://milliondollarjourney.com/vanguard-vs-ishares-all-in-one-etfs.htm
https://investor.vanguard.com/etf/video-faqs
BlackRock and Vanguard: The Same Shady People Own Big Pharma and the Media
by Dr. Joseph Mercola June 15, 2021
https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/blackrock-and-vanguard-the-same-shady-people-own-big-pharma-and-the-media/
BlackRock and Vanguard Asset management firms have ownership in 1,600 American firms with revenues exceeding $9T. They have majority ownership in the biggest banks, biggest tech and biggest media companies not to mention the pharmaceutical companies. This is why some have dubbed them a fourth branch of the government. Do you grasp the extent in which they influence your life?
Tucker Airs Hard Evidence of Voter Fraud in Georgia and BREAKS THE INTERNET
Ryan Fournier Published July 15, 2021 https://rumble.com/vjvqva-tucker-airs-hard-evidence-of-voter-fraud-in-georgia-and-breaks-the-internet.html?mref=2h723&;mc=6tvdd
INVESTIGATION ON DOMINION SOFTWARE- COMPILATION OF NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4nI6O49s04
Democracy for Sale: Electronic Voting Machines malfunction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-s9PkuiIw2Q
Two of the largest asset management companies, BlackRock and Vanguard, own both Big Pharma and the media 06/18/2021 / By Ethan Huff
https://pharmaceuticalfraud.com/2021-06-18-blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media.html
Tucker Airs Hard Evidence of Voter Fraud in Georgia and BREAKS THE INTERNET
Ryan Fournier Published July 15, 2021 https://rumble.com/vjvqva-tucker-airs-hard-evidence-of-voter-fraud-in-georgia-and-breaks-the-internet.html?mref=2h723&;mc=6tvdd
Royals Hunting Children For Sport Part III Pope Bergoglio and the Dutch Royals / She names Mark Rutte!
Mark Rutte is a Dutch politician serving as Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010 and Leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy ' the VVD' since 2006.
https://altcensored.com/search?q=disclosure+library+hunting+children
The NAZIS and FASCISTS who founded the EU their influence today and in the Movies
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=1tWr7jwsj_g
Published on Oct 2, 2019
#EU #UN #NWO #NewWorldOrder #TheDeepState #TheCabal
#BilderBerg #ProjectPaperclip #StarWars #Hollywood #GeorgeLucas #Disney #Hellywood
COVID-19 Fall Cabal Deel 1 -t/m 3 Nederlands/ Dutch
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=fA-7zJEoWlU
Royals Hunting Children For Sport
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=FjdjdrrM3QI
Interview with the Vampires / NAZI'S
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=r4b3E-fDeRw
Royals Hunting Children For Sport Part
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=FjdjdrrM3QI
Circles and halve circle Obey you must!
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=MGULGXly_Z0
Circles within Circles within Circles and the 9th Circle!
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=rGH3CcCycrE
BLACKROCK AND VANGUARD!
Two of the largest asset management companies, BlackRock and Vanguard, own both Big Pharma and the media 06/18/2021 / By Ethan Huff
https://pharmaceuticalfraud.com/2021-06-18-blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media.html
If you’ve been wondering how the world economy has been hijacked and humanity has been kidnapped by a completely bogus narrative, look no further than this video by Dutch creator, Covid Lie.
What she uncovers is that the stock of the world’s largest corporations are owned by the same institutional investors. They all own each other. This means that “competing” brands, like Coke and Pepsi aren’t really competitors, at all, since their stock is owned by exactly the same investment companies, investment funds, insurance companies, banks and in some cases, governments. This is the case, across all industries. As she says:
Read more
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/bill-sardi/who-runs-the-world-blackrock-and-vanguard/
They Control Your MIND, Your MONEY, and Your MEDICINE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rTJQ02fXdE
Two of the largest asset management companies, BlackRock and Vanguard, own both Big Pharma and the media 06/18/2021 / By Ethan Huff
https://pharmaceuticalfraud.com/2021-06-18-blackrock-vanguard-own-big-pharma-media.html
ETFS
https://milliondollarjourney.com/vanguard-vs-ishares-all-in-one-etfs.htm
https://investor.vanguard.com/etf/video-faqs
BlackRock and Vanguard: The Same Shady People Own Big Pharma and the Media
by Dr. Joseph Mercola June 15, 2021
https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/blackrock-and-vanguard-the-same-shady-people-own-big-pharma-and-the-media/
BlackRock and Vanguard Asset management firms have ownership in 1,600 American firms with revenues exceeding $9T. They have majority ownership in the biggest banks, biggest tech and biggest media companies not to mention the pharmaceutical companies. This is why some have dubbed them a fourth branch of the government. Do you grasp the extent in which they influence your life?
Tucker Airs Hard Evidence of Voter Fraud in Georgia and BREAKS THE INTERNET
Ryan Fournier Published July 15, 2021 https://rumble.com/vjvqva-tucker-airs-hard-evidence-of-voter-fraud-in-georgia-and-breaks-the-internet.html?mref=2h723&;mc=6tvdd
INVESTIGATION ON DOMINION SOFTWARE- COMPILATION OF NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4nI6O49s04
Democracy for Sale: Electronic Voting Machines malfunction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-s9PkuiIw2Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.