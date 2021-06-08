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The Depopulation Agenda - Bill Gates Plan to Kill You
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77 views • June 08, 2021
Feb 18, 2017
The Depopulation Agenda - Bill Gates Plan to Kill You is a documentary that exposes how the global elites plan for world depopulation of over 90% is nearly at hand.
The Depopulation Agenda - Bill Gates Plan to Kill You is a documentary that exposes how the global elites plan for world depopulation of over 90% is nearly at hand.
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