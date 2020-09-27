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SIRIUS [2013] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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153 views • September 27, 2020
Sirius is a feature length documentary that follows DR. STEVEN GREER - an Emergency Room Doctor and UFO Researcher - as he struggles to disclose COSMIC TOP SECRET information about classified energy and propulsion techniques. Along the way, Dr. Greer investigates new technology and sheds light on criminal and murderous suppression. He accumulates over 100 Government, Military, and Intelligence Community witnesses who testify on record about the cover-up. Though he feels the pressure of an imminent assassination attempt, he comes upon something amazing: a possible ancient E.T. skeleton, 6 inches long, is discovered in the Atacama Desert. Dr. Greer, along with his team, have top Stanford University scientists run genetic tests on the skeleton. What they find will completely change the reality of human existence.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2dce4fdb-354a-437e-b400-22c5a7b87072
TWO ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFTS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7f5457e1-6b1a-4454-980b-f93087e7f223
UNACKNOWLEDGED: AN EXPOSE OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST SECRET [2017] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3157ae84-047b-4db0-81cf-846ee9121b57
ALIEN AGENDA: PLANET EARTH [2014] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/255472be-8033-4ca3-9a9d-eeb525b22758
THE HIDDEN HAND: ALIEN CONTACT AND THE GOVERNMENT COVER-UP [2013] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/85b58a24-b339-484f-b9d0-0b0713d248c5
EXTRAORDINARY: THE STAN ROMANEK STORY [2014] - STAN ROMANEK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f2ff23d3-4b92-4bb9-8177-3b826b10aa17
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2dce4fdb-354a-437e-b400-22c5a7b87072
TWO ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFTS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7f5457e1-6b1a-4454-980b-f93087e7f223
UNACKNOWLEDGED: AN EXPOSE OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST SECRET [2017] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3157ae84-047b-4db0-81cf-846ee9121b57
ALIEN AGENDA: PLANET EARTH [2014] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/255472be-8033-4ca3-9a9d-eeb525b22758
THE HIDDEN HAND: ALIEN CONTACT AND THE GOVERNMENT COVER-UP [2013] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/85b58a24-b339-484f-b9d0-0b0713d248c5
EXTRAORDINARY: THE STAN ROMANEK STORY [2014] - STAN ROMANEK (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f2ff23d3-4b92-4bb9-8177-3b826b10aa17
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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