国家を超えた力（地球統治/ワンワールド）

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全てに目を
https://www.brighteon.com/dfc5b195-2059-42aa-a566-36ab582d6b9a
https://twitter.com/fseiichizb4/status/1579852203170598912?s=21
https://www.brighteon.com/86df3386-f776-4026-adcd-a87a2bd9f7c1
https://www.brighteon.com/f0477592-5668-4094-be2b-fab4b1207a15
https://www.brighteon.com/a6af10cf-37e5-4771-93a1-affd18061fd0
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この時代を生き抜く10の講座 第7回〈コロナ問題を含め2020年を振り返る〉由井寅子先生の講演では、新型コロナのパンデミックが以前より周到に計画されていたというお話から始まりました。 ダボス会議から漏洩した計画の内容のリーク「新型コロナウイルス ロードマップ”NEW WORLD ORDER（新世界秩序）”を完成させるための１２ステップ」を順番に辿り、どのような背景があり、計画が進められて来たのか、そしてそれに対する１２の対策についても伝えていただきました。 humansarefree.com/2020/10/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order.html
【厚生省 「存在証明は無い。あるものとして対応している」】 https://odysee.com/@Positive_Evolution:7/%E5%8E%9A%E7%94%9F%E7%9C%81%E9%9B%BB%E8%A9%B1%E8%B3%AA%E5%95%8F_%E3%82%B3%E3%83%AD%E3%83%8A%E3%81%AE%E5%AD%98%E5%9C%A8%E8%A8%BC%E6%98%8E%E3%81%8C%E7%84%A1%E3%81%84:7
【その検査とやらで皆さんを騙しました】
https://www.brighteon.com/99f0be4c-87f6-43ae-b48e-359fbe648996
【説明欄、要参照】
https://www.brighteon.com/d5fd8616-f993-45ab-83b8-a96a34d9b959
【”任意”であり強制や強要もいけません】↓厚生省HP ≪接種を受ける際の同意≫
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/0000121431_00218.html