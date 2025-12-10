Apparently a paper was published in Germany in October 2025.(See explanation below) / 2025年10月、ドイツで論文が出たようです（下記説明欄）

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇬🇧英国政府がランセットで公表していたココロナ感染症における、９割以上の高いPCR検査の真陽性率報告は誤りであり、ドイツ🇩🇪の研究機関が公表したPCRの真陽性率は14%程度であり、IgG抗体を獲得していない9倍の疑陽性を感染者と報告していたことが判明。
同国の1/4の国民はすでに、自然感染による抗体を獲得していた。
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/epidemiology/articles/10.3389/fepid.2025.1592629/full
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-q5L4a58lqI
https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1993756090501349474
========================
https://note.com/nakamuraclinic/n/na7facbd1233d
All participants in this matter do not need to think about their lives one year from now.