BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Apparently a paper was published in Germany in October 2025.(See explanation below) / 2025年10月、ドイツで論文が出たようです（下記説明欄）
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 1 day ago

🇬🇧英国政府がランセットで公表していたココロナ感染症における、９割以上の高いPCR検査の真陽性率報告は誤りであり、ドイツ🇩🇪の研究機関が公表したPCRの真陽性率は14%程度であり、IgG抗体を獲得していない9倍の疑陽性を感染者と報告していたことが判明。

同国の1/4の国民はすでに、自然感染による抗体を獲得していた。

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/epidemiology/articles/10.3389/fepid.2025.1592629/full



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-q5L4a58lqI


https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1993756090501349474



========================


https://note.com/nakamuraclinic/n/na7facbd1233d



All participants in this matter do not need to think about their lives one year from now.

Keywords
cdcviruspcr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy