嘘がバレて、責められ、追い詰められている
wake up2
Published 10 days ago

【公聴会】2022/10/10ファイザー役員『 感染防御の試験をしていない』 https://twitter.com/fseiichizb4/status/1579852203170598912?s=21

 

公聴会全編

https://multimedia.europarl.europa.eu/en/webstreaming/covi-committee-meeting_20221010-1430-COMMITTEE-COVI?s=09


Audition de Pfizer : la conférence de presse https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bakcjavo9VQ&feature=emb_title



cdcviruspcr

