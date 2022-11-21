FDA敗訴に伴い70年間公開されないはずだったデータを連邦裁判所が公開を命じた。信頼は地に落ち、その底すら抜ける瞬間が迫る

米FDA、ファイザー社製ワクチンのデータを初公開 副反応が1200種以上
https://www.epochtimes.jp/2022/03/88059.html
75年間開示しないとされていた米FDA『ファイザー社製ワクチンの治験データ』公開https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency Documents
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
https://twitter.com/You3_JP/status/1499294522294996992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1499294522294996992%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fameblo.jp%2Fpanawave2020%2Fentry-12730654432.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ICNHail8ZYxD/
