FDA敗訴に伴い70年間公開されないはずだったデータを連邦裁判所が公開を命じた。信頼は地に落ち、その底すら抜ける瞬間が迫る
Published 8 days ago |

米FDA、ファイザー社製ワクチンのデータを初公開　副反応が1200種以上

https://www.epochtimes.jp/2022/03/88059.html


75年間開示しないとされていた米FDA『ファイザー社製ワクチンの治験データ』公開https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

 

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency Documents

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/


https://twitter.com/You3_JP/status/1499294522294996992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1499294522294996992%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fameblo.jp%2Fpanawave2020%2Fentry-12730654432.html​


https://www.bitchute.com/video/ICNHail8ZYxD/





