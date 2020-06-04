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WE ARE BEING SET UP! - ZGOLDENREPORT (VIDEO)
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95 views • June 04, 2020
The Sheeple of the USA are being guided down a path leading to a Civil War between Democrats and Republicans that are fighting about the FAKE ELECTIONS upcoming in Nov. 2020. IF YOU DO NOT PLACE FREEDOM ABOVE EVERYTHING ELSE, YOU ARE GOING TO FOREVER LOSE WHAT LITTLE FREEDOMS YOU STILL HAVE REMAINING. Each generation has had fewer and fewer Freedoms, so most people have NO MEMORIES of what Freedom actually feels like. There are now 75,000 additional laws on the books to take away your Rights, Freedoms and Privileges. These 75,000 laws don't include Executive Orders or Court Rulings which are also acted on like laws. If you don't get your head out of your ass and JUST SAY NO TO GOVERNMENTS and POLITICS. You are going to lose everything, possibly even your life if you don't Wake Up very soon. I hope you are prepped with food, water, guns and ammo, and and a strong conviction to DEFEND YOUR FAMILY and HOME IN PLACE! The GOVERNMENT IS THE "ONLY" ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!!! If you are out Protesting & Rioting, make sure you at least focus your energy & anger against the PROBLEM, not your fellow human beings. Government is always the PROBLEM, it can never be the solution. ANARCHY is the ONLY ROAD TO FREEDOM. The definition of ANARCHY is NO GODS, NO RULERS, NO MASTERS, and NO SLAVES. All Truthers & Conscious Beings are ANARCHISTS BY DEFAULT, but the PATRIOTS, MAGA & ANTIFA are "ALL" politically brainwashed IDIOTS!!!! I have been saying all along, 'Q', Statists, and Patriots are the Conservative, Nazis, & Fascists; while at the same time, Antifa is the Liberal, LGBTQP, Statists, Socialists and Communists. BREAK FREE from your Chains of Slavery, don't fall for the RIGHT vs. LEFT paradigm that government ALWAYS pushes as your ONLY OPTION, because IT IS NOT. ANARCHY is your only "chance" at FREEDOM!!!!! If you want to LIVE IN FREEDOM, you must let EVERYONE ELSE LIVE IN FREEDOM, and you must get rid of your SLAVE MASTERS. This guy COMPREHENDS what is going on in reality, but the Sheeple are still acting like zombies fighting for which Slave Master rules over them. Practice the NON-AGGRESSION PRINCIPLE towards fellow human beings!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
STRAWMAN - THE NATURE OF THE CAGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc2fbd47-1f25-46ae-b192-22458cfa25fc
IT'S AN ILLUSION - JOHN HARRIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/573d2264-c4eb-46ea-85cc-097a7bc5e588
MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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