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PRESIDENT DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER: MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX SPEECH IN 1961 (FULL VERSION) (VIDEO)
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38 views • June 20, 2020
President DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER gave his FAREWELL ADDRESS (aka MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX SPEECH) as a warning to President John F. Kennedy, the American people, and the rest of the so-called free world that the Deep State, Secret Societies, MJ-12, Covert Intelligence, Military Industrial ET Complex (MIEC), and Globalists are OUT OF CONTROL, and trying to bring forth a New World Order. The Roswell ET crash was on July 4th, 1947, but it was not the first, and definitely not the last one. The Deep State has been working with ETs/Extradimensionals/Interdimensionals and back engineering crashed Space Crafts for nearly 75 years now. This Eisenhower speech was given in Jan. 1961. JFK gave his Secret Societies Speech in April 1961, and then JFK was assassinated on Nov. 11, 1963 with the culprits being the Deep State, MJ-12, CIA, FBI, Secret Service, Vice President and future President Lyndon Johnson, and future CIA Director, future Vice President, and future President George H.W. Bush.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY: SECRET SOCIETIES SPEECH IN 1963 (FULL VERSION) (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ca503f0f-51f2-4d5d-b2fe-ccec8e69adef
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/8a51c270-8af3-4a35-9f1e-99b5c5d17c75
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY: SECRET SOCIETIES SPEECH IN 1963 (FULL VERSION) (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ca503f0f-51f2-4d5d-b2fe-ccec8e69adef
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER AND CIA AGENT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/8a51c270-8af3-4a35-9f1e-99b5c5d17c75
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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