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31) Barrie Trower sobre a luz LED
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26 views • April 14, 2021
Barrie Trower, perito em armas electromagnéticas da Marinha Real Britânica, durante a Guerra Fria. Original completo:
Barrie Trower: The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi | 3 February, 2020, Exeter, UK.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
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https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Barrie Trower: The Truth about 5G and Wi-Fi | 3 February, 2020, Exeter, UK.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ryf3F9WCAlU
Recomendações:
Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
https://www.brighteon.com/3548fdba-c326-4812-9a02-a7db06cafd8c
Os tumores da cabeça desaparecidos da estatística
https://www.brighteon.com/18418fe4-0e97-483b-b0f5-92a57f022d81
O que realmente se passa no mundo? (Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt)
https://www.brighteon.com/5063a67e-8c6a-48eb-88b6-6ad93f5e15a5
Wayne Jett - A real agenda da elite mundial
https://www.brighteon.com/48c837f5-0f8b-416c-a14f-4fdf67d9b757
Como acabar com as atrocidades
https://www.brighteon.com/928d0a42-6b40-4fc0-8468-53f0869ed5f3
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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