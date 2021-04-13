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23) O que realmente se passa no mundo? (Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt)
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58 views • April 13, 2021
Créditos para/credits to The Detox Dudes's channel:
Dr Klinghardt on Light vs Dark, Heavy Metals, & Toxins | 26/09/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ml2S1mimPM
(versão completa)
O Arco-íris Invisível: Uma História de Electricidade e Vida (2017) por Arthur Firstenberg:
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/o_arco-i%CC%81ris_invisi%CC%81vel_%E2%80%93_resumo_informativo.pdf
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Dr Klinghardt on Light vs Dark, Heavy Metals, & Toxins | 26/09/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ml2S1mimPM
(versão completa)
O Arco-íris Invisível: Uma História de Electricidade e Vida (2017) por Arthur Firstenberg:
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/o_arco-i%CC%81ris_invisi%CC%81vel_%E2%80%93_resumo_informativo.pdf
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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