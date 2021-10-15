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Unlawful Acts | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
The Prisoner
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92 views • October 15, 2021
Those unlawful acts soon led to the arrests. The ones who thought they had played the system, got played themselves...

Unlawful Acts : https://www.brighteon.com/2cce3ea7-823b-4e06-a588-3aa3da735ae1
Fugitives : https://www.brighteon.com/4503ea38-c3f8-4a94-964a-ba6783b13182
Societal Shut Down : https://www.brighteon.com/6876f87d-34f7-4a27-adc5-22707a777819
Fascist Law Enforcement : https://www.brighteon.com/aacdbb18-ed8e-41d0-ada2-4732c901e514
Incognito : https://www.brighteon.com/144b0ce3-3533-4413-9a50-a932cfa55256
Divided Society : https://www.brighteon.com/d9b08a74-a2bb-4e38-97a2-e9b46336d0e5
Masked Isolation: https://www.brighteon.com/4cb7c4fa-6f6f-4852-8436-540bc7ea6e41
Silent War : https://www.brighteon.com/90a0a4f9-7020-40e2-a02a-39d8732643d3
Business Shut Down: https://www.brighteon.com/83a4ff1c-14eb-48c8-95de-09934af264ae
Fractured Resistance: https://www.brighteon.com/50075943-27ee-4d34-9bcf-8bbd86f1544f
Dark Intelligence: https://www.brighteon.com/afb23086-bead-4b45-b083-bb3f2a6a4dc7
Communist State: https://www.brighteon.com/5f150e28-36ae-43da-965d-a772658bcd1d

Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Will - Ken Stamp
Alisha - Melissa C
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Alisha - Melissa C
Charlie - Patrick Loh

Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;;;;;;;;;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPh3kwtTCRI
Zachary Denman
Keywords
short filmunlawful actsdystopian sci-fiseries 3
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