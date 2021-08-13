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Fascist Law Enforcement | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
The Prisoner
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201 views • August 13, 2021
The fascist law enforcement walked the city, closing businesses and fining people who broke the rules...

Fascist Law Enforcement : Now Playing..
Incognito : https://www.brighteon.com/144b0ce3-3533-4413-9a50-a932cfa55256
Divided Society : https://www.brighteon.com/d9b08a74-a2bb-4e38-97a2-e9b46336d0e5
Masked Isolation: https://www.brighteon.com/4cb7c4fa-6f6f-4852-8436-540bc7ea6e41
Silent War : https://www.brighteon.com/90a0a4f9-7020-40e2-a02a-39d8732643d3
Business Shut Down: https://www.brighteon.com/83a4ff1c-14eb-48c8-95de-09934af264ae
Fractured Resistance: https://www.brighteon.com/50075943-27ee-4d34-9bcf-8bbd86f1544f
Dark Intelligence: https://www.brighteon.com/afb23086-bead-4b45-b083-bb3f2a6a4dc7
Communist State: https://www.brighteon.com/5f150e28-36ae-43da-965d-a772658bcd1d

Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk

Kain - George Bloomfield
Alisha - Melissa C
Arthur - Simon Ellis

Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;;;;;;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVLPh3aZ5Lc
Zachary Denman
Keywords
short filmdystopian sci-fiseries 3fascist law enforcement
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy