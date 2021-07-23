Masked Isolation | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film

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Masked Isolation: Now Playing
Silent War : https://www.brighteon.com/90a0a4f9-7020-40e2-a02a-39d8732643d3
Business Shut Down: https://www.brighteon.com/83a4ff1c-14eb-48c8-95de-09934af264ae
Fractured Resistance: https://www.brighteon.com/50075943-27ee-4d34-9bcf-8bbd86f1544f
Dark Intelligence: https://www.brighteon.com/afb23086-bead-4b45-b083-bb3f2a6a4dc7
Communist State: https://www.brighteon.com/5f150e28-36ae-43da-965d-a772658bcd1d
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Chordie - Andrew Kydd
Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;;;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPbDiauNDo8
Zachary Denman