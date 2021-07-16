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Silent War | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film
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162 views • July 16, 2021
It was a silent war on the mind and dividing people was the greatest tactic. Psychologically breaking peoples views and fracturing unity amongst humans made it more and more difficult for us to co exist with each other.

Silent War : Now Playing
Business Shut Down: https://www.brighteon.com/83a4ff1c-14eb-48c8-95de-09934af264ae
Fractured Resistance: https://www.brighteon.com/50075943-27ee-4d34-9bcf-8bbd86f1544f
Dark Intelligence: https://www.brighteon.com/afb23086-bead-4b45-b083-bb3f2a6a4dc7
Communist State: https://www.brighteon.com/5f150e28-36ae-43da-965d-a772658bcd1d

Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Arthur - Simon Ellis
Production Assistant - Gabriael Snead

Please support the Sci-Fi Series on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RrSa8uAQ38
Zachary Denman
Keywords
short filmsilent wardystopian sci-fiseries 3
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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