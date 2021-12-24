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VAXXED MOVIE ONE
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180 views • December 24, 2021
In 2013, biologist Dr. Brian Hooker received a call from a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) senior scientist who in 2004 led the agency’s then-pivotal, now-questionable study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its possible link to autism.
The scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed to Dr. Hooker that the CDC had omitted from its final MMR report critical data that revealed an unmistakable causal relationship between the vaccine and autism. Over several months, Dr. Hooker recorded the phone calls made to him by Dr. Thompson, who provided confidential data that his CDC colleagues had destroyed—but that he had secretly saved and was now sharing.
After recording Dr. Thompson's private calls, Dr. Hooker enlisted the help of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the British gastroenterologist who had been falsely accused of purposefully starting an anti-vaccination campaign in 1998 with his research paper on a unique inflammatory bowel disease that appeared to develop in children who had received the MMR vaccine.
Ever the champion of children's health and frustrated that the news media were refusing to report on the CDC whistleblower's appalling admission, Dr. Wakefield decided that the way to spread the explosive story far and wide was to direct a film on the subject. The result was the 2016 release of VAXXED: FROM COVER-UP TO CATASTROPHE, which examines the evidence behind the cruel conspiracy committed by the government agency charged with protecting the health of the people.
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VAXXED MOVIE TWO 💉💉
https://www.brighteon.com/b3e666dc-3e39-46c5-b220-5335e7ae678f
—————
Lethal Injection - The Story Of Vaccination [Documentary]
https://www.brighteon.com/5e66e3a7-dfd3-4739-b8eb-786d3f9c8b8d
—————
Hunting for Viruses with Dr Andrew Kaufman & Dr Sam Bailey
https://www.brighteon.com/701def68-266c-4c1a-bf7f-28b724bf4a70
Dr Sam Bailey - The Truth About Virus Isolation
https://www.brighteon.com/802fa2ff-20ec-4326-afcb-32cc3a419590
DR ANDREW KAUFMAN - COVID-19 - SCIENTIFIC FRAUD
https://www.brighteon.com/f57fd629-1498-41fb-9db7-12bd2cface82
—————
DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
Dr Sam Bailey - Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain
https://www.brighteon.com/24af5cae-a12a-4e57-9bb7-75bc63d63db7
—————
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.brighteon.com/97613225-77e2-412e-a1e8-75b066352eb3
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.brighteon.com/107bb91e-ed06-4606-a5b4-440e722dd657
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc5f71e5-adb8-4941-b3d3-9acf54fdd247
—————
PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AH835tcwJ1uu/
PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51zZBbLzHdt4/
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The scientist, Dr. William Thompson, confessed to Dr. Hooker that the CDC had omitted from its final MMR report critical data that revealed an unmistakable causal relationship between the vaccine and autism. Over several months, Dr. Hooker recorded the phone calls made to him by Dr. Thompson, who provided confidential data that his CDC colleagues had destroyed—but that he had secretly saved and was now sharing.
After recording Dr. Thompson's private calls, Dr. Hooker enlisted the help of Dr. Andrew Wakefield, the British gastroenterologist who had been falsely accused of purposefully starting an anti-vaccination campaign in 1998 with his research paper on a unique inflammatory bowel disease that appeared to develop in children who had received the MMR vaccine.
Ever the champion of children's health and frustrated that the news media were refusing to report on the CDC whistleblower's appalling admission, Dr. Wakefield decided that the way to spread the explosive story far and wide was to direct a film on the subject. The result was the 2016 release of VAXXED: FROM COVER-UP TO CATASTROPHE, which examines the evidence behind the cruel conspiracy committed by the government agency charged with protecting the health of the people.
—————
VAXXED MOVIE TWO 💉💉
https://www.brighteon.com/b3e666dc-3e39-46c5-b220-5335e7ae678f
—————
Lethal Injection - The Story Of Vaccination [Documentary]
https://www.brighteon.com/5e66e3a7-dfd3-4739-b8eb-786d3f9c8b8d
—————
Hunting for Viruses with Dr Andrew Kaufman & Dr Sam Bailey
https://www.brighteon.com/701def68-266c-4c1a-bf7f-28b724bf4a70
Dr Sam Bailey - The Truth About Virus Isolation
https://www.brighteon.com/802fa2ff-20ec-4326-afcb-32cc3a419590
DR ANDREW KAUFMAN - COVID-19 - SCIENTIFIC FRAUD
https://www.brighteon.com/f57fd629-1498-41fb-9db7-12bd2cface82
—————
DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
Dr Sam Bailey - Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain
https://www.brighteon.com/24af5cae-a12a-4e57-9bb7-75bc63d63db7
—————
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.brighteon.com/97613225-77e2-412e-a1e8-75b066352eb3
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.brighteon.com/107bb91e-ed06-4606-a5b4-440e722dd657
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc5f71e5-adb8-4941-b3d3-9acf54fdd247
—————
PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AH835tcwJ1uu/
PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51zZBbLzHdt4/
—————
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