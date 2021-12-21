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DR ANDREW KAUFMAN - COVID-19 - SCIENTIFIC FRAUD
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276 views • December 21, 2021
🖋 DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
Statement Of Virus Isolation (SOVI)
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
—————
FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (141 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
🖋CDC ADMITS THERE IS NO ‘GOLD STANDARD’ FOR THE ISOLATION OF ANY VIRUS
https://truthcomestolight.com/in-response-to-freedom-of-information-act-requests-cdc-admits-there-is-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-of-any-virus/
—————
🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
🖋 PCR Tests Made Easy
https://drsambailey.com/2021/10/07/pcr-tests-made-easy/
—————
🎥 PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AH835tcwJ1uu/
🎥 PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51zZBbLzHdt4/
—————
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnJJ3wQ17rr/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0rc5NNM13Ky/
—————
Dr Sam Bailey 🩺 What is a Virus? 🔬
https://drsambailey.com/2021/09/06/what-is-a-virus/
🎥 Why You Can't Catch A Virus - Great Explanation
https://www.brighteon.com/01588a90-4774-43ac-8a1d-27f4f20325dc
—————
Statement Of Virus Isolation (SOVI)
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
—————
FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (141 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
🖋CDC ADMITS THERE IS NO ‘GOLD STANDARD’ FOR THE ISOLATION OF ANY VIRUS
https://truthcomestolight.com/in-response-to-freedom-of-information-act-requests-cdc-admits-there-is-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-of-any-virus/
—————
🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
🖋 PCR Tests Made Easy
https://drsambailey.com/2021/10/07/pcr-tests-made-easy/
—————
🎥 PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AH835tcwJ1uu/
🎥 PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51zZBbLzHdt4/
—————
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnJJ3wQ17rr/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0rc5NNM13Ky/
—————
Dr Sam Bailey 🩺 What is a Virus? 🔬
https://drsambailey.com/2021/09/06/what-is-a-virus/
🎥 Why You Can't Catch A Virus - Great Explanation
https://www.brighteon.com/01588a90-4774-43ac-8a1d-27f4f20325dc
—————
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