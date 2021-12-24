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VAXXED MOVIE TWO
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949 views • December 24, 2021
Starting with VAXXED's initial release at the Angelika, parents of vaccine-injured children have tearfully approached its producer, Polly Tommey, whose story and son Billy are featured in the film. Naturally, they long to tell their own heartrending stories to a sympathetic ear. They include parents who are being called "crazy" by their pediatricians for daring to link their children's unusual symptoms to recent vaccine injections they received. They include parents whose doctors view their vaccine-injured child as an obligatory one-in-a-million sacrificial lamb for herd immunity. They include parents who for months, if not years, have felt alone, censored, bullied, terrified, trapped in their cells of silence. Finally, these parents have somewhere to go, someone to talk to, someone who understands them and embraces them.
Recognizing that censorship of this already-marginalized community would only worsen, Tommey instinctively took out her cell phone as these parents stood in line to see VAXXED. She began to live-stream their simple but powerful words as they spoke of being daily eyewitnesses to their children's sudden or slow deterioration—and, not infrequently, to their death.
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VAXXED MOVIE ONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yM45yL0RwQI1/
—————
Lethal Injection - The Story Of Vaccination [Documentary]
https://www.brighteon.com/5e66e3a7-dfd3-4739-b8eb-786d3f9c8b8d
—————
Hunting for Viruses with Dr Andrew Kaufman & Dr Sam Bailey
https://www.brighteon.com/701def68-266c-4c1a-bf7f-28b724bf4a70
Dr Sam Bailey - The Truth About Virus Isolation
https://www.brighteon.com/802fa2ff-20ec-4326-afcb-32cc3a419590
DR ANDREW KAUFMAN - COVID-19 - SCIENTIFIC FRAUD
https://www.brighteon.com/f57fd629-1498-41fb-9db7-12bd2cface82
—————
DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
Dr Sam Bailey - Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain
https://www.brighteon.com/24af5cae-a12a-4e57-9bb7-75bc63d63db7
—————
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.brighteon.com/97613225-77e2-412e-a1e8-75b066352eb3
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.brighteon.com/107bb91e-ed06-4606-a5b4-440e722dd657
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc5f71e5-adb8-4941-b3d3-9acf54fdd247
—————
PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AH835tcwJ1uu/
PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51zZBbLzHdt4/
—————
Recognizing that censorship of this already-marginalized community would only worsen, Tommey instinctively took out her cell phone as these parents stood in line to see VAXXED. She began to live-stream their simple but powerful words as they spoke of being daily eyewitnesses to their children's sudden or slow deterioration—and, not infrequently, to their death.
—————
VAXXED MOVIE ONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yM45yL0RwQI1/
—————
Lethal Injection - The Story Of Vaccination [Documentary]
https://www.brighteon.com/5e66e3a7-dfd3-4739-b8eb-786d3f9c8b8d
—————
Hunting for Viruses with Dr Andrew Kaufman & Dr Sam Bailey
https://www.brighteon.com/701def68-266c-4c1a-bf7f-28b724bf4a70
Dr Sam Bailey - The Truth About Virus Isolation
https://www.brighteon.com/802fa2ff-20ec-4326-afcb-32cc3a419590
DR ANDREW KAUFMAN - COVID-19 - SCIENTIFIC FRAUD
https://www.brighteon.com/f57fd629-1498-41fb-9db7-12bd2cface82
—————
DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
Dr Sam Bailey - Covid-19: Behind the PCR Curtain
https://www.brighteon.com/24af5cae-a12a-4e57-9bb7-75bc63d63db7
—————
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.brighteon.com/97613225-77e2-412e-a1e8-75b066352eb3
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.brighteon.com/107bb91e-ed06-4606-a5b4-440e722dd657
DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc5f71e5-adb8-4941-b3d3-9acf54fdd247
—————
PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AH835tcwJ1uu/
PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51zZBbLzHdt4/
—————
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