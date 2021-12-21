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DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
The Least Of All Creation
The Least Of All Creation
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75 views • December 21, 2021
Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
Here is my final video presenting PART THREE of their paper and a link to the full paper can be found here:
https://drsambailey.com/2021/11/11/the-covid-19-fraud-war-on-humanity/

🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnJJ3wQ17rr/

🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0rc5NNM13Ky/

🔬 DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
Covid-19 Does Not Exist
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi

🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/

Please support my channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey

Leave me a tip! ▶
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey

Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers):
https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1

US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781

Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo:
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu

Scribd:
https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust

Chirp:
https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian

Nook Audiobooks:
https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica

Audible:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=

Apple:
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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