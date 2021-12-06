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Dr Sam Bailey - The Truth About Virus Isolation
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161 views • December 06, 2021
The Truth about Virus Isolation. What does it really mean to isolate a virus?
References:
DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
Covid-19 Does Not Exist
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
CDC ADMITS THERE IS NO ‘GOLD STANDARD’ FOR THE ISOLATION OF ANY VIRUS
https://truthcomestolight.com/in-response-to-freedom-of-information-act-requests-cdc-admits-there-is-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-of-any-virus/
1. Etymology of ‘isolated’:
https://www.etymonline.com/word/isolated
2. Cambridge dictionary - Isolation:
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/isolation
3. Dictionary.com - Isolate:
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/isolate
4. Professor Vincent Racaniello:
https://www.virology.ws/about/
5. Virus isolates, variants, strains - what are they?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2G2bWUAef0
6. Viral RNA is not infectious virus!:
https://www.virology.ws/2017/02/17/viral-rna-is-not-infectious-virus/
7. Principles of Virology 4th edition:
https://archive.org/details/Principles_of_Virology_4th_Edition_2_Vol_set_by_S._Jane_Flint_Lynn_W._Enquist_Vi/mode/2up
8. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition
9. Otago Daily Times, 13 June 2020:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210126072245/https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/magazine/offensive-otago-unis-fight-against-covid-19
10. Official Information Request to Otago University:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-03-30-University-of-Otago-Purification-of-SARS-COV-2-redacted.pdf
11. 1,000,000 Euro for proof of isolation of SARS-CoV-2 and its genetic substance:
https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/
12. “RECOGNIZATE": A Word to fill a gap, C. R. Madeley & Christian J. Kay - The Lancet, September 30, 1978
13. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes?:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6711079/
14. Why misinterpretation of electron micrographs in SARS-CoV-2-infected tissue goes viral:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32079-1/fulltext#seccestitle10
Please support my channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Follow Dr Sam Bailey on Odysee ▶
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
References:
DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
Covid-19 Does Not Exist
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
CDC ADMITS THERE IS NO ‘GOLD STANDARD’ FOR THE ISOLATION OF ANY VIRUS
https://truthcomestolight.com/in-response-to-freedom-of-information-act-requests-cdc-admits-there-is-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-of-any-virus/
1. Etymology of ‘isolated’:
https://www.etymonline.com/word/isolated
2. Cambridge dictionary - Isolation:
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/isolation
3. Dictionary.com - Isolate:
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/isolate
4. Professor Vincent Racaniello:
https://www.virology.ws/about/
5. Virus isolates, variants, strains - what are they?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2G2bWUAef0
6. Viral RNA is not infectious virus!:
https://www.virology.ws/2017/02/17/viral-rna-is-not-infectious-virus/
7. Principles of Virology 4th edition:
https://archive.org/details/Principles_of_Virology_4th_Edition_2_Vol_set_by_S._Jane_Flint_Lynn_W._Enquist_Vi/mode/2up
8. Virus Mania - 3rd English edition
9. Otago Daily Times, 13 June 2020:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210126072245/https://www.odt.co.nz/lifestyle/magazine/offensive-otago-unis-fight-against-covid-19
10. Official Information Request to Otago University:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-03-30-University-of-Otago-Purification-of-SARS-COV-2-redacted.pdf
11. 1,000,000 Euro for proof of isolation of SARS-CoV-2 and its genetic substance:
https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/
12. “RECOGNIZATE": A Word to fill a gap, C. R. Madeley & Christian J. Kay - The Lancet, September 30, 1978
13. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes?:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6711079/
14. Why misinterpretation of electron micrographs in SARS-CoV-2-infected tissue goes viral:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32079-1/fulltext#seccestitle10
Please support my channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Follow Dr Sam Bailey on Odysee ▶
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
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