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Russia Preparing Mass Graves for Catastrophic Event, Gov. Edwards: Vax Added to LA School Immunizations, No More Lava at La Palma?, Dr. Coleman Concern for Vaxxed: 12.15.2021
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1323 views • December 15, 2021
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Russia Adopts Protocols for Burying the Population in Mass Graves in Case of Catastrophic Event
Submitted by Bonnie
https://anti-empire.com/russia-adopts-protocols-for-burying-the-population-in-mass-graves
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Gov. Edwards rejects House committee’s decision on COVID-19 vaccine for students
Submitted by Richard
https://www.kalb.com/2021/12/14/gov-edwards-rejects-house-committees-decision-covid-19-vaccine-students/
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No more lava to see! Is the volcano finally resting now? Volcanic eruption La Palma
Submitted by Reynald
Watch video: https://youtu.be/5alPuYFPTx4
Terral’s comment-reply (12.14.2021):
Hi Reynald:
Thank you for sharing. I sent Bushcraft Bear my first comment thanks to your sharing.
Blessings, Terral
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Greetings Bushcraft Bear: New subscriber and first comment: The volcano is under direct influence of a massive Superplume that is growing OUT OF CONTROL in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone.
Superplume growing OUT OF CONTROL VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/3227abd3-6653-40ff-8c4a-812e32981ee1
The Superplume is under electromagnetic control of the "Black Star" that is the collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin moving in the inner solar system between the Sun and Libra Constellation tracked by my research at https://www.terral03.com since January 2011. This is a warning message sent to you and your dear viewers:
Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon: https://www.brighteon.com/c30c7f1b-31eb-4f9a-be09-43adc2fc5967
You should realize that your little island is located at the antipode location (opposite side of the world) from Fiji where more harmonic tremors (deep quakes 410-660 kilometers below the surface) strike each year than the rest of the world combined. Those harmonic tremors send massive magma-driven shock waves around the world that are converging at your location that raise Superplume horn formations that rise to displace the rocky-type magma supporting the crust that supports your island that is positioned along a critical fault line…
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Concerns expressed for vaxxed
Submitted by Jenny
December 15, 2021
Watch video: https://iconnectfx.com/view/c5335fa4-465d-ec11-997a-00505682f257
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Russia Adopts Protocols for Burying the Population in Mass Graves in Case of Catastrophic Event
Submitted by Bonnie
https://anti-empire.com/russia-adopts-protocols-for-burying-the-population-in-mass-graves
--
Gov. Edwards rejects House committee’s decision on COVID-19 vaccine for students
Submitted by Richard
https://www.kalb.com/2021/12/14/gov-edwards-rejects-house-committees-decision-covid-19-vaccine-students/
--
No more lava to see! Is the volcano finally resting now? Volcanic eruption La Palma
Submitted by Reynald
Watch video: https://youtu.be/5alPuYFPTx4
Terral’s comment-reply (12.14.2021):
Hi Reynald:
Thank you for sharing. I sent Bushcraft Bear my first comment thanks to your sharing.
Blessings, Terral
---------
Greetings Bushcraft Bear: New subscriber and first comment: The volcano is under direct influence of a massive Superplume that is growing OUT OF CONTROL in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone.
Superplume growing OUT OF CONTROL VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/3227abd3-6653-40ff-8c4a-812e32981ee1
The Superplume is under electromagnetic control of the "Black Star" that is the collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin moving in the inner solar system between the Sun and Libra Constellation tracked by my research at https://www.terral03.com since January 2011. This is a warning message sent to you and your dear viewers:
Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon: https://www.brighteon.com/c30c7f1b-31eb-4f9a-be09-43adc2fc5967
You should realize that your little island is located at the antipode location (opposite side of the world) from Fiji where more harmonic tremors (deep quakes 410-660 kilometers below the surface) strike each year than the rest of the world combined. Those harmonic tremors send massive magma-driven shock waves around the world that are converging at your location that raise Superplume horn formations that rise to displace the rocky-type magma supporting the crust that supports your island that is positioned along a critical fault line…
--
Concerns expressed for vaxxed
Submitted by Jenny
December 15, 2021
Watch video: https://iconnectfx.com/view/c5335fa4-465d-ec11-997a-00505682f257
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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