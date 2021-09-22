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'The Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon Explained for Vas: September 22, 2021
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1752 views • September 22, 2021
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Geological Question
Written by Vas and Terral
September 22, 2021
Hi Terral:
Hope you are well. I have been keeping track of incoming energy into the Mediterranean area from the deep quakes in the origination zone and warning people of possible quakes. In the previous week we didn't have many deep quakes, so I didn't expect much quake activity which is what happened EXCEPT for the 5.7 in west Sahara (which was not reported on all sites) and came out of nowhere. But most importantly how did La Palma and etna erupt without much energy coming in. In the pic I am sending, in the red circle there was only ONE quake greater than 4 in Albania on the 15th. Can you explain where the energy came from that caused two volcano eruptions in my area and why no quakes in between the two 5+'s? Thanks in advance, Vas
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Hi Vas:
Thank you for writing. You have identified clear evidence of the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon that began near the end of the 2020 Black Star Orbit Cycle in Week 50 earlier this calendar year.
Note the 247 L1 value marking the first time that the 2.5-to-4-mag quake number was 50 events below the seven-year average. Weeks 52 and 53 then show an 8-mag quake with two 7’s, fourteen of the 6-mag quakes, and 149 of the 5-mag quakes. Every earthquake event in that series above 6-magnitude struck inside the triangle created by Indonesia, Fiji, and Japan excepting one off the Chile coast (6.1). This is the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-volcanic Origination Zone that saw the main body of the Superplume bulge out of the earth mantle transition zone placing great pressure on the tectonic plates that initiated the unzipping phenomenon. The phenomenon mirrors the crack-in-the-windshield phenomenon (video) that you can watch in slow motion in the video. You are seeing recurring numbers in the 6-mag quakes (10, 4, 0), and the 5-mag quakes with record breaking numbers (98, 61, 135, 79) and baseline low numbers (26, 27)….
--
Links:
Massive 'Lava Lamp' Blobs Deep Inside Earth Have Scientists Puzzled
https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
--
'Warning!! Superplume Is Growing OUT OF CONTROL in Earth Mantle Transition Zone 06.04.2020
https://www.brighteon.com/3227abd3-6653-40ff-8c4a-812e32981ee1
--
The Real Speed of Glass Cracking—Filmed at 10 Million Frames Per Second With Hypervision HPV-X!
https://youtu.be/Mv48tq3j4Bc
--
Earthquake Fault Lines
https://www.mapsofworld.com/world-maps/fault-lines-map.html
--
La Palma volcano spews lava hundreds of feet in the air, but don't expect a 'mega-tsunami'
https://www.livescience.com/la-palma-volcanic-eruption-2021
--
Etna volcano - eruption update
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/etna/current-activity.html
--
Alaska volcano sparks RED alert as 'major eruption' underway - ‘explosions'
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1493644/alaska-volcano-eruption-latest-news-Semisopochnoi-major-eruption-imminent
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Geological Question
Written by Vas and Terral
September 22, 2021
Hi Terral:
Hope you are well. I have been keeping track of incoming energy into the Mediterranean area from the deep quakes in the origination zone and warning people of possible quakes. In the previous week we didn't have many deep quakes, so I didn't expect much quake activity which is what happened EXCEPT for the 5.7 in west Sahara (which was not reported on all sites) and came out of nowhere. But most importantly how did La Palma and etna erupt without much energy coming in. In the pic I am sending, in the red circle there was only ONE quake greater than 4 in Albania on the 15th. Can you explain where the energy came from that caused two volcano eruptions in my area and why no quakes in between the two 5+'s? Thanks in advance, Vas
--
Hi Vas:
Thank you for writing. You have identified clear evidence of the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon that began near the end of the 2020 Black Star Orbit Cycle in Week 50 earlier this calendar year.
Note the 247 L1 value marking the first time that the 2.5-to-4-mag quake number was 50 events below the seven-year average. Weeks 52 and 53 then show an 8-mag quake with two 7’s, fourteen of the 6-mag quakes, and 149 of the 5-mag quakes. Every earthquake event in that series above 6-magnitude struck inside the triangle created by Indonesia, Fiji, and Japan excepting one off the Chile coast (6.1). This is the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-volcanic Origination Zone that saw the main body of the Superplume bulge out of the earth mantle transition zone placing great pressure on the tectonic plates that initiated the unzipping phenomenon. The phenomenon mirrors the crack-in-the-windshield phenomenon (video) that you can watch in slow motion in the video. You are seeing recurring numbers in the 6-mag quakes (10, 4, 0), and the 5-mag quakes with record breaking numbers (98, 61, 135, 79) and baseline low numbers (26, 27)….
--
Links:
Massive 'Lava Lamp' Blobs Deep Inside Earth Have Scientists Puzzled
https://www.livescience.com/55285-mysterious-blobs-in-earths-mantle.html
--
'Warning!! Superplume Is Growing OUT OF CONTROL in Earth Mantle Transition Zone 06.04.2020
https://www.brighteon.com/3227abd3-6653-40ff-8c4a-812e32981ee1
--
The Real Speed of Glass Cracking—Filmed at 10 Million Frames Per Second With Hypervision HPV-X!
https://youtu.be/Mv48tq3j4Bc
--
Earthquake Fault Lines
https://www.mapsofworld.com/world-maps/fault-lines-map.html
--
La Palma volcano spews lava hundreds of feet in the air, but don't expect a 'mega-tsunami'
https://www.livescience.com/la-palma-volcanic-eruption-2021
--
Etna volcano - eruption update
https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/etna/current-activity.html
--
Alaska volcano sparks RED alert as 'major eruption' underway - ‘explosions'
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1493644/alaska-volcano-eruption-latest-news-Semisopochnoi-major-eruption-imminent
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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