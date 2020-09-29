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Adresse à M. Olivier VÉRAN Ministre de la Santé - Jean-Dominique Michel
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27 views • September 29, 2020
27 septembre, 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joVZA9gvVBg&;feature=emb_logo
Jean-Dominique Michel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNdSQqV5kOHSUQzkeSHtiJg
Et :
COMPLOTISTES ? VRAIMENT ? Jean-Dominique Michel - Silvano Trotta
https://www.brighteon.com/73f0ff3d-546f-4126-a2b7-ae51c0b8902b
Jean-Dominique Michel - Regard critique sur la crise du COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/e7087fe4-6319-42f3-955a-6251a4f2d304
Jean-Dominique Michel - "l'Etat n'a pas à dicter leur conduite aux médecins"
https://www.brighteon.com/2cf0fa0e-7b3a-492f-8f1a-1768d30aa32d
Jean-Dominique Michel - Partie 2 - Enseignements d’un désastre
https://www.brighteon.com/d7b0e4f7-9455-4a4f-abcb-04d8a9a52552
Jean-Dominique Michel - Anatomie d'un désastre
https://www.brighteon.com/523c08c5-70e6-4c93-93b7-7a136dae908a
Jean-Dominique Michel : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNdSQqV5kOHSUQzkeSHtiJg
Et :
COMPLOTISTES ? VRAIMENT ? Jean-Dominique Michel - Silvano Trotta
https://www.brighteon.com/73f0ff3d-546f-4126-a2b7-ae51c0b8902b
Jean-Dominique Michel - Regard critique sur la crise du COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/e7087fe4-6319-42f3-955a-6251a4f2d304
Jean-Dominique Michel - "l'Etat n'a pas à dicter leur conduite aux médecins"
https://www.brighteon.com/2cf0fa0e-7b3a-492f-8f1a-1768d30aa32d
Jean-Dominique Michel - Partie 2 - Enseignements d’un désastre
https://www.brighteon.com/d7b0e4f7-9455-4a4f-abcb-04d8a9a52552
Jean-Dominique Michel - Anatomie d'un désastre
https://www.brighteon.com/523c08c5-70e6-4c93-93b7-7a136dae908a
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