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Jean-Dominique Michel - "l'Etat n'a pas à dicter leur conduite aux médecins"
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2 views • July 02, 2020
Import YT 1er juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89Eb7m0Ga9M
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Jean-Dominique Michel, auteur de « Covid-19: Anatomie d’une crise » au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio
Et cf. :
Jean-Dominique Michel - Anatomie d'un désastre
https://www.brighteon.com/523c08c5-70e6-4c93-93b7-7a136dae908a
Jean-Dominique Michel - Partie 2 - Enseignements d’un désastre
https://www.brighteon.com/d7b0e4f7-9455-4a4f-abcb-04d8a9a52552
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Jean-Dominique Michel, auteur de « Covid-19: Anatomie d’une crise » au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio
Et cf. :
Jean-Dominique Michel - Anatomie d'un désastre
https://www.brighteon.com/523c08c5-70e6-4c93-93b7-7a136dae908a
Jean-Dominique Michel - Partie 2 - Enseignements d’un désastre
https://www.brighteon.com/d7b0e4f7-9455-4a4f-abcb-04d8a9a52552
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