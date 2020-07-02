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Jean-Dominique Michel - Regard critique sur la crise du COVID
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0 view • July 02, 2020
Regard critique sur la crise du COVID avec Jean-Dominique Michel, TSBC [EN DIRECT]
Import YT 26 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfC_9jQOPHw
Chaîne YT TheSwissBox Conversation : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2GbQ8YKqFn843Ve8T7zT6Q
Spécialiste en anthropologie médicale et expert en santé publique.
Corruption systémique du système de santé : “Quand un médecin touche de l’argent d’une compagnie pharmaceutique il a tendance a prescrire plus de médicament et surtout ceux de la compagnie qui le paie. Harvard dit que c’est de la corruption systémique“
La science est subordonnée aux grosses industries qui tirent profit de la recherche scientifiques pour enfumer le monde.
Instrumentalisation de la recherche scientifique faite des gens “Malhonnêtes et pervers”
TheSwissBox Conversation :
Et cf. article lié à la conversation avec Jean-Dominique Michel.
https://theswissbox.org/2020/05/regard-critique-sur-la-crise-du-covid-avec-jean-dominique-michel/
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Import YT 26 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfC_9jQOPHw
Chaîne YT TheSwissBox Conversation : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2GbQ8YKqFn843Ve8T7zT6Q
Spécialiste en anthropologie médicale et expert en santé publique.
Corruption systémique du système de santé : “Quand un médecin touche de l’argent d’une compagnie pharmaceutique il a tendance a prescrire plus de médicament et surtout ceux de la compagnie qui le paie. Harvard dit que c’est de la corruption systémique“
La science est subordonnée aux grosses industries qui tirent profit de la recherche scientifiques pour enfumer le monde.
Instrumentalisation de la recherche scientifique faite des gens “Malhonnêtes et pervers”
TheSwissBox Conversation :
Et cf. article lié à la conversation avec Jean-Dominique Michel.
https://theswissbox.org/2020/05/regard-critique-sur-la-crise-du-covid-avec-jean-dominique-michel/
__________________________________________________________________________________________
RETROUVEZ TOUTES NOS PRODUCTIONS DIRECTEMENT SUR NOTRE SITE INTERNET: ▶️
https://theswissbox.org
ECOUTEZ NOS PODCAST SUR SPOTIFY:
▶️ https://tinyurl.com/yyha7uea
EOUTEZ-NOUS AUSSI SUR APPLE MUSIC :
▶️ https://tinyurl.com/y64oq7e8
SOUTENEZ-NOUS :
▶️ https://fr.tipeee.com/theswissbox
SOURCEZ, VERIFIEZ LES FAITS :
▶️ https://captainfact.io/videos/
▶️ https://tinyurl.com/y2addgs7
Youtube
▶️ https://tinyurl.com/y6p82rnu
Peertube
▶️ https://tinyurl.com/yy92amgt
▶️ https://twitter.com/theswissbox
RSS
▶️ https://theswissbox.org/feed/podcast
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