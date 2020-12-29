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THE FUTURE OF VACCINES (subtítulos español)
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392 views • December 29, 2020
ATENCIÓN: para tener una lectura más cómoda del subtitulado puede bajar la velocidad del video a 0.75x en la opción 1x de la pantalla.
If the Gateses and the Faucis and the representatives of the international medical establishment get their way, life will not return to normal until the entire planet is vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. What many do not yet understand, however, is that the vaccines that are being developed for SARS-Cov-2 are unlike any vaccines that have ever been used on the human population before. And, as radically different as these vaccines appear, they represent only the very beginning of a complete transformation of vaccine technology that is currently taking place in research labs across the planet. This is a study of The Future of Vaccines.
https://www.corbettreport.com/futurevaccines/
Si los Gates, los Faucis y los representantes del establecimiento médico internacional se salen con la suya, la vida no volverá a la normalidad hasta que todo el planeta esté vacunado contra el SARS-CoV-2. Sin embargo, lo que muchos aún no comprenden es que las vacunas que se están desarrollando para el SARS-Cov-2 no se parecen a ninguna vacuna que se haya utilizado antes en la población humana. Y, por muy diferentes que parezcan estas vacunas, representan solo el comienzo de una transformación completa de la tecnología de las vacunas que se está llevando a cabo actualmente en los laboratorios de investigación de todo el planeta. Este es un estudio de El futuro de las vacunas.
Conoce a Bill Gates - subtítulos español:
https://www.brighteon.com/0094b1ce-e063-4ae6-8615-1e6629ef6cfc
Bill Gates y la Red de Control de la Población - subtítulos español
https://www.brighteon.com/e739e585-9b63-44f9-9724-055ae796fb28
El Plan de Bill Gates para Vacunar el Mundo - subtítulos español
https://www.brighteon.com/8e8d19cd-26b6-4a8e-845f-128d20820f68
Como Bill Gates Monopolizó la Salud Mundial - subtítulos español
https://www.brighteon.com/2bbb5993-49d0-4538-be13-3b0cdb9b274d
If the Gateses and the Faucis and the representatives of the international medical establishment get their way, life will not return to normal until the entire planet is vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. What many do not yet understand, however, is that the vaccines that are being developed for SARS-Cov-2 are unlike any vaccines that have ever been used on the human population before. And, as radically different as these vaccines appear, they represent only the very beginning of a complete transformation of vaccine technology that is currently taking place in research labs across the planet. This is a study of The Future of Vaccines.
https://www.corbettreport.com/futurevaccines/
Si los Gates, los Faucis y los representantes del establecimiento médico internacional se salen con la suya, la vida no volverá a la normalidad hasta que todo el planeta esté vacunado contra el SARS-CoV-2. Sin embargo, lo que muchos aún no comprenden es que las vacunas que se están desarrollando para el SARS-Cov-2 no se parecen a ninguna vacuna que se haya utilizado antes en la población humana. Y, por muy diferentes que parezcan estas vacunas, representan solo el comienzo de una transformación completa de la tecnología de las vacunas que se está llevando a cabo actualmente en los laboratorios de investigación de todo el planeta. Este es un estudio de El futuro de las vacunas.
Conoce a Bill Gates - subtítulos español:
https://www.brighteon.com/0094b1ce-e063-4ae6-8615-1e6629ef6cfc
Bill Gates y la Red de Control de la Población - subtítulos español
https://www.brighteon.com/e739e585-9b63-44f9-9724-055ae796fb28
El Plan de Bill Gates para Vacunar el Mundo - subtítulos español
https://www.brighteon.com/8e8d19cd-26b6-4a8e-845f-128d20820f68
Como Bill Gates Monopolizó la Salud Mundial - subtítulos español
https://www.brighteon.com/2bbb5993-49d0-4538-be13-3b0cdb9b274d
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