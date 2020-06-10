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Bill Gates y la red de control de la población - (subtítulos español)
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247 views • June 10, 2020
La adquisición de la salud pública que hemos documentado en "Cómo Bill Gates monopolizó la Salud Global" y el impulso notablemente descarado de vacunar a todos en el planeta que hemos documentado en "El plan de Bill Gates para vacunar al mundo" no era, en el fondo, sobre dinero. La riqueza inimaginable que Gates ha acumulado ahora se está utilizando para comprar algo mucho más útil: el CONTROL. Control de no sólo los organismos de salud mundiales que pueden coordinar un programa de vacunación mundial, o los gobiernos que ordenarán una campaña sin precedentes, sino el control sobre la población mundial.
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