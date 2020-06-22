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Conoce a Bill Gates - (subtítulos español)
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177 views • June 22, 2020
No hay duda de que Bill Gates ha llevado muchos sombreros en su notable viaje desde su temprana vida como hijo privilegiado de una pareja de poder del área de Seattle hasta su actual estatus como una de las personas más ricas e influyentes del planeta. Pero, como hemos visto en nuestra exploración del ascenso de Gates como zar de la salud mundial no elegido y defensor del control de la población, la cuestión de quién es realmente Bill Gates no es una mera búsqueda filosófica. Hoy intentaremos responder a esa pregunta mientras examinamos los motivos, la ideología, y las conexiones de este hombre que ha sido tan decisivo en la formación del mundo post-coronavirus.
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