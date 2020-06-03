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El plan de Bill Gates para vacunar al mundo (subtítulos español)
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318 views • June 03, 2020
En enero de 2010, Bill y Melinda Gates anunciaron una donación de 10.000 millones de dólares para iniciar una década de vacunas. Pero lejos de ser un bien sin alear, la verdad es que este intento de reorientar la economía de la salud mundial era parte de una agenda mucho más grande. Una agenda que en última instancia conduciría a mayores beneficios para las grandes empresas farmacéuticas, un mayor control de la Fundación Gates sobre el campo de la salud mundial, y un mayor poder para Bill Gates para dar forma al curso del futuro de miles de millones de personas en todo el planeta.
Como Bill Gates monopolizó la salud mundial:
https://www.brighteon.com/2bbb5993-49d0-4538-be13-3b0cdb9b274d
Como Bill Gates monopolizó la salud mundial:
https://www.brighteon.com/2bbb5993-49d0-4538-be13-3b0cdb9b274d
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