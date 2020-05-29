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Como Bill Gates monopolizó la salud mundial - (subtítulos español)
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vari3dad3s
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417 views • May 29, 2020
¿Quién es Bill Gates? ¿Un desarrollador de software? ¿Un hombre de negocios? ¿Un filántropo? ¿Un experto en salud mundial? Esta pregunta, que antes era meramente académica, se está convirtiendo en una pregunta muy real para aquellos que empiezan a darse cuenta de que la inimaginable riqueza de Gates ha sido utilizada para obtener el control de cada rincón de los campos de la salud pública, la investigación médica y el desarrollo de vacunas. Y ahora que se nos presenta el mismo problema del que Gates ha estado hablando durante años, pronto descubriremos que este desarrollador de software sin formación médica va a aprovechar esa riqueza para controlar el destino de miles de millones de personas.

Video descargado de www.corbettreport.com/gates
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mafiagatescoronaviruscovid
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