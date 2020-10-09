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"A Thousand" False "Points of Light" Exposed.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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258 views • October 09, 2020

The phrase "a thousand points of light" was popularized by U.S. President George H. W. Bush and later formed the name of a private, non-profit organization launched by Bush to support volunteerism. Skull and Bones, The Order, Order 322 or The Brotherhood of Death is an undergraduate senior secret student society at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. And the Lord God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever: Genesis 3:22 

 *The New Age False Christ Deception Is Everywhere! https://www.brighteon.com/581bd2b5-c16b-44a6-958b-d4866a73fbd6

*[They] Want to Turn Us into Digital Slaves. https://www.brighteon.com/5f272a43-59db-40de-82f8-a54762da8472

*Transhuman[ism] https://www.brighteon.com/512f05c2-bcfc-41a8-91cc-d584b54fcd2b

*"Birthing Of A New Race" Mystery Babylon. https://www.brighteon.com/b3d53cd2-2796-47ae-a97c-3448e1c5ac5e



MHO: * I may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in this video.

—Think While Still Legal

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russiaenglandbushunitedilluminatislaverysacrificebankbankingdebtgenesismarxismeuropeanchabadbloodluciferthousandscentrallightskgbhungerbelgium
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy