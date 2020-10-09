The New Age False Christ Deception Is Everywhere!

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful! For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect. Matthew 24:24

*Suns [Sons] Of God: Origins Of Jesus, Buddha, & Krishna.

https://rumble.com/v23rze8-suns-sons-of-god-origins-of-jesus-buddha-and-krishna..html

*[They] Want to Turn Us into Digital Slaves. https://www.brighteon.com/5f272a43-59db-40de-82f8-a54762da8472

*Transhuman[ism] https://www.brighteon.com/512f05c2-bcfc-41a8-91cc-d584b54fcd2b

*"Birthing Of A New Race" Mystery Babylon. https://www.brighteon.com/b3d53cd2-2796-47ae-a97c-3448e1c5ac5e





•Question Everything Including this Video.

Do your own research.

Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say.

"Stay Aware Warriors"

