[They] Want to Turn Us into Digital Slaves.

291 views • September 14, 2020

∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do you own research.Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

*Unit-8200: The Devil is in the details.

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