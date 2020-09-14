[They] Want to Turn Us into Digital Slaves.

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*Unit-8200: The Devil is in the details.
https://www.brighteon.com/7290b444-f5af-4942-8d8b-84ddc294a8f6?t=5
*How the Internet was stolen https://www.brighteon.com/ca18ee08-5862-42a4-b578-7e73a5ebdfc0
*"Birthing Of A New Race" Mystery Babylon. https://www.brighteon.com/b3d53cd2-2796-47ae-a97c-3448e1c5ac5e
∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do you own research.Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!