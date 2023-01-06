The history of the internet, from ARPANET & NSFNET, through privatization, to Tim-Berners Lee, Yahoo, Netscape, Alta Vista, AOL, Google, eBay, and Facebook [aka DARPA, LifeLog, Meta[data] ], examining Microsoft's antitrust court case and their battle against Open Source and Free Software, Bill Gate's Open Letter to lobbyists and the leaked Documents. Then we take a look at the emergence of Surveillance Capitalism, and how platforms like AirBnb & Uber coopt the idea of the community and lobby politicians and some alternatives.



Chapters:

00:00 – Introduction to the History of the Internet



04:06 – Building the Net

20:37 – The Browser Wars (Microsoft vs the United States)

44:35 – The Californian Ideology (eBay, Yahoo, Google and the Libertarian Mind)

01:07:26 – The Raiding of Privacy (Surveillance Capitalism)

01:18:05 – Facebook

01:26:07 – The Theft of the Community (Airbnb & Uber)

01:40:31 – No Place (Utopian Dreams)

01:49:38 – Open Source vs Microsoft

01:59:24 – Conclusion: Politics, Policy, and Alternatives





*Then & Now



https://lewwaller.com/how-the-internet-was-stolen/

*Unit-8200: The Devil is in the Details.



https://www.brighteon.com/7290b444-f5af-4942-8d8b-84ddc294a8f6?t=5



*They Want to Turn Us into Digital Slaves.

https://www.brighteon.com/5f272a43-59db-40de-82f8-a54762da8472

*666 Days In Space - The Devil Is In The Details

https://www.brighteon.com/159cb4a2-2464-410b-a9ee-d95eb52b158b









∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do you own research.Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

