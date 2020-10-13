666 Days In Space - The Devil Is In The Details

Peggy Whitson, in full Peggy Annette Whitson, (born February 9, 1960, Mount Ayr, Iowa, U.S.), American biochemist and astronaut, who was the first female commander of the International Space Station (ISS) and who holds the record among American astronauts and among women for spending the most time in space, nearly 666 days. Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15





*How the Internet was stolen. https://www.brighteon.com/ca18ee08-5862-42a4-b578-7e73a5ebdfc0

*[They] Want to Turn Us into Digital Slaves. https://www.brighteon.com/ca18ee08-5862-42a4-b578-7e73a5ebdfc0

*Unit-8200: The Devil is in the details. https://www.brighteon.com/7290b444-f5af-4942-8d8b-84ddc294a8f6?t=5

*Moon Landing: The Devil Is In The Details. https://rumble.com/v2ff714-moon-landing-the-devil-is-in-the-details..html





∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

