© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIEW ON MANDATORY FACE MASKS IN NEW JERSEY - ROBERT FRANK (VIDEO)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • July 16, 2020
ROBERT FRANK is rightfully upset about Governor Philip Dunton Murphy (NWO Politician) of New Jersey saying the Face Masks are mandatory, when NO SUCH PROCLAMATION IS LAWFUL OR ENFORCEABLE because it is dangerous to your health. The reason is Face Masks are bad for healthy people which actually can make you sick, and it creates Oxygen Deprivation well below safety levels, which is even backed by OSHA in the USA. If you need to wear a mask to go inside a certain store, choose a different store. If there is no store you can enter to buy food, etc. then purchase a GUY FAWKES ANONYMOUS MASK, a CLOWN MASK, a SHEEP MASK, a CARTOON CHARACTER MASK, a ZOMBIE HALLOWEEN MASK, a KKK FACE MASK WITH HOOD, or something similar that actually makes a statement, but NEVER wear a mask outside in the fresh air. JUST SAY NO, I DO NOT CONSENT!!!
Note: According to OSHA, human beings must breathe oxygen . . . to survive, and begin to suffer adverse health effects when the oxygen level of their breathing air drops below [19.5 percent oxygen]. Below 19.5 percent oxygen . . . , air is considered oxygen-deficient. At concentrations of 16 to 19.5 percent, workers engaged in any form of exertion can rapidly become symptomatic as their tissues fail to obtain the oxygen necessary to function properly (Rom, W., Environmental and Occupational Medicine, 2nd ed.; Little, Brown; Boston, 1992). Increased breathing rates, accelerated heartbeat, and impaired thinking or coordination occur more quickly in an oxygen-deficient environment. Even a momentary loss of coordination may be devastating to a worker if it occurs while the worker is performing a potentially dangerous activity, such as climbing a ladder.
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE CV19 MASK RITUAL: A MASS MIND CONTROL OPERATION EXAMINED - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/414ad2c4-f2d7-4742-bac9-30baaa72b17f
WHY FACE MASKS DON'T WORK, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE - BEN SWANN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/096ea50d-f59c-463b-89f6-b577d80d2fef
TESTING OXYGEN LEVELS UNDER A MASK WITH AN OSHA AIR QUALITY MONITOR - BRIAN STAVELY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8374fd81-c0ff-4534-9e47-1e13d3ee5995
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I CHOSE NOT TO WEAR A MASK - IAMA PRICE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/15fe101b-4051-47d7-9ee5-d8c8d9c6e90b
VIEW ON MANDATORY FACE MASKS IN NEW JERSEY - ROBERT FRANK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f2a50717-6ccd-4639-ad29-82e91f9263ae
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I CHOOSE NOT TO WEAR A MASK - IAMA PRICE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/15fe101b-4051-47d7-9ee5-d8c8d9c6e90b
VIEW ON MANDATORY FACE MASKS IN THE UK - KATIE HOPKINS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d97f05ab-4410-4cda-832a-9018d7680a44
I LOVE MY MASK! (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ef519d4-a154-418d-8d96-74eef4c731d0
IT'S JUST A MASK - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/82e1d1a4-9f98-4b1c-8276-16dcd4d70c37
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: According to OSHA, human beings must breathe oxygen . . . to survive, and begin to suffer adverse health effects when the oxygen level of their breathing air drops below [19.5 percent oxygen]. Below 19.5 percent oxygen . . . , air is considered oxygen-deficient. At concentrations of 16 to 19.5 percent, workers engaged in any form of exertion can rapidly become symptomatic as their tissues fail to obtain the oxygen necessary to function properly (Rom, W., Environmental and Occupational Medicine, 2nd ed.; Little, Brown; Boston, 1992). Increased breathing rates, accelerated heartbeat, and impaired thinking or coordination occur more quickly in an oxygen-deficient environment. Even a momentary loss of coordination may be devastating to a worker if it occurs while the worker is performing a potentially dangerous activity, such as climbing a ladder.
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE CV19 MASK RITUAL: A MASS MIND CONTROL OPERATION EXAMINED - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/414ad2c4-f2d7-4742-bac9-30baaa72b17f
WHY FACE MASKS DON'T WORK, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE - BEN SWANN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/096ea50d-f59c-463b-89f6-b577d80d2fef
TESTING OXYGEN LEVELS UNDER A MASK WITH AN OSHA AIR QUALITY MONITOR - BRIAN STAVELY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8374fd81-c0ff-4534-9e47-1e13d3ee5995
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I CHOSE NOT TO WEAR A MASK - IAMA PRICE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/15fe101b-4051-47d7-9ee5-d8c8d9c6e90b
VIEW ON MANDATORY FACE MASKS IN NEW JERSEY - ROBERT FRANK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f2a50717-6ccd-4639-ad29-82e91f9263ae
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I CHOOSE NOT TO WEAR A MASK - IAMA PRICE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/15fe101b-4051-47d7-9ee5-d8c8d9c6e90b
VIEW ON MANDATORY FACE MASKS IN THE UK - KATIE HOPKINS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d97f05ab-4410-4cda-832a-9018d7680a44
I LOVE MY MASK! (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ef519d4-a154-418d-8d96-74eef4c731d0
IT'S JUST A MASK - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/82e1d1a4-9f98-4b1c-8276-16dcd4d70c37
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.