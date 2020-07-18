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WHY FACE MASKS DON'T WORK, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE - BEN SWANN (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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302 views • July 18, 2020
BEN SWANN has done a great job on this investigative video. So much debate over whether or not we should be wearing masks in order to fight COVlD but the government and mainstream media are ignoring their own scientist's tests. As government loves to say, THE SCIENCE HAS BEEN SETTLED FOR OVER A DECADE NOW, FACE MASKS DO NOT PROTECT PEOPLE FROM CATCHING VIRUSES, AND IN FACT ACTUALLY ARE DETRIMENTAL TO HUMAN HEALTH. Not only do medical masks not prevent the spread of virus, but a 1995 study proves that wearing a cloth mask can put you at greater risk for infection.

FACE MASK EXEMPT CARD
https://www.constitutionallawgroup.us/files/face-mask-exempt-card

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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THE CV19 MASK RITUAL: A MASS MIND CONTROL OPERATION EXAMINED - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/414ad2c4-f2d7-4742-bac9-30baaa72b17f

WHY FACE MASKS DON'T WORK, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE - BEN SWANN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/096ea50d-f59c-463b-89f6-b577d80d2fef

TESTING OXYGEN LEVELS UNDER A MASK WITH AN OSHA AIR QUALITY MONITOR - BRIAN STAVELY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8374fd81-c0ff-4534-9e47-1e13d3ee5995

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I CHOSE NOT TO WEAR A MASK - IAMA PRICE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/15fe101b-4051-47d7-9ee5-d8c8d9c6e90b

VIEW ON MANDATORY FACE MASKS IN NEW JERSEY - ROBERT FRANK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f2a50717-6ccd-4639-ad29-82e91f9263ae

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I CHOOSE NOT TO WEAR A MASK - IAMA PRICE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/15fe101b-4051-47d7-9ee5-d8c8d9c6e90b

VIEW ON MANDATORY FACE MASKS IN THE UK - KATIE HOPKINS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d97f05ab-4410-4cda-832a-9018d7680a44

I LOVE MY MASK! (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ef519d4-a154-418d-8d96-74eef4c731d0

IT'S JUST A MASK - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/82e1d1a4-9f98-4b1c-8276-16dcd4d70c37

Ben Swann at Truth In Media on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1h3bqESVdqkwm123Ce4ZmA

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
fake newshoaxnew world orderfalse flag eventcoronaviruscovid-19covid19plandemic
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