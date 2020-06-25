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TESTING OXYGEN LEVELS UNDER A MASK WITH AN OSHA AIR QUALITY MONITOR - BRIAN STAVELY (VIDEO)
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152 views • June 25, 2020
This is a great video from BRIAN STAVELY. He shows you how Face Masks are in violation of OSHA Federal Laws using their fully functioning & calibrated OSHA certified testing equipment. This is why more people have died from wearing face masks this year in the USA, than have died from this year's common flu called COVID-19. Countless more people have been injured or involved in accidents because they are passing out (blacking out), hyperventilating, higher body temperature, having heart attacks, or having strokes due to suffering from LOW OXYGEN INTAKE which is also known as OXYGEN DEPRIVATION. Furthermore, the higher the quality of the mask, the less oxygen intake the person gets; the mask used in this test was the regular quality face mask . If germs are kept out, so is life giving OXYGEN. This is the TRUTH!!! Numerous Medical Doctors have been saying that only sick people, in isolation, and NOT performing any type of physical activity, need to or should be wearing a face mask, and "ONLY" when a healthy, non-sick person approaches them, as a protection for the healthy person. NO healthy person should be on Isolation (aka House Arrest), and NO healthy person should be wearing a face mask. No person should be wearing a face mask under strenuous times of physical activity such as working, exercise, or even walking. Now, add in the fact that many people have different ailments or conditions or perhaps are overweight, then throw a face mask on them that concentrates their exhaling air (aka CARBON DIOXIDE), and you see why face masks are killing many more people than any virus. JUST SAY NO TO WEARING FACE MASKS, BECAUSE YOUR LIFE MAY DEPEND ON IT. The wearing of face masks for any extended or continuous amounts of time are in fact a VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
OSHA requires 19.5% oxygen which is not achieved when wearing a Face Mask
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.120AppB
Brian Stavely at The Real News Online
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNfok7ozooi0LZgp6JJS4A
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
OSHA requires 19.5% oxygen which is not achieved when wearing a Face Mask
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.120AppB
Brian Stavely at The Real News Online
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuNfok7ozooi0LZgp6JJS4A
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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