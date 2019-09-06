© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist Influence Over Winston Churchill
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • September 06, 2019
History in five. WW2, Power, corruption, Rothschilds and the Vatican bank.
https://youtu.be/LyfS5N8g6-Y
The Vatican did not release the documents.
Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Disarmament May 17th 1933
https://www.brighteon.com/14b3d1cd-93a2-465e-9e0e-754db0d7163d
(VERY RARE HITLER SPEECH) - Undeniable PROOF that Adolf Hitler wanted Peace with England & France.
https://www.brighteon.com/78d7281f-1b8d-4745-b27b-8b8c5497bb3b
Hitler wanted peace and an alliance with England.
https://www.brighteon.com/e5506a93-32c6-4904-8a01-cd6176b0562a
(Must watch) Hitler’s victory a final appeal for peace and sanity on July 19th, 1940
https://www.brighteon.com/247d6a85-a446-4f9f-afc2-77afb0865a18
"Now we have forced Hitler to war, so that he can no longer peacefully pick up
a piece of the Versailles Treaty [dictates] after another."
Lord Halifax, English Ambassador to Washington, 1939 (see "Nation Europa", Year 1954, No. 1, p.
Continue reading...
https://freddyweb4.wordpress.com/entlarvende-historische-zitate/
Research: Jewish Ritual Murder, Jewish Ritual Murder Revisited, Jura Lina The Jewish Hand in Bolshevism, The Other Israel, The Jewish conspiracy, Understanding anti-semitism, The Khazarian Conspiracy, A Devil in disguise, Auschwitz the Missing Cyanide, Judea declares war on Germany, Dumb portrayal of evil Buchenwald, David Cole at Auschwitz, One third of the holocaust, Auschwitz why the gas-chambers are a myth, The last days of the big lie, The persecution of Revisionists, Benjamin Freedman's 1961 Speech at the Willard Hotel, Ethnic Germans A Forgotten Genocide, The Money Masters, (Videos)
On youtube or http://trutube.tv/
Deutsch : "Schwindlers liste" ” Auschwitz die warheit" "Holocaust meine mutter hat uns belogen" “Das problem der gaskammern” “ Ernst Zündel interview mit Thies Christophersen”” Buchenwald ohne Propaganda” ”Ein Drittel des Holocausts””David Cole in Auschwitz” “Buchenwald Ein Dumm Dreistes Portrait des Boesen” on youtube or http://trutube.tv/
Hellstorm The death of nazi Germany by Thomas Goodrich
Germany Must Perish by Theodore Kaufmann
Other losses and Crimes and mercies by
James Baque(Books)
Google "Jews and bolshevism"
Google "Eisenhowers deathcamps"
Google "The Morgenthau plan" "The Kaufmann plan" "The Hooton plan" (Still in effect ?)
David Irvings books and research on WW2
David Dukes research on jewish history and Zionism and his book "Jewish Supremacism"
Dr. William Luther Pierces inspiring videos and programs on Race preservation.
https://archive.org/details/TheDr.WilliamL.PierceCollectionvideopartial
Jared Taylor on Race and Crime.
Research names : Ilya Ehrenburg, Lazar Kaganovitch, Lavrenty Beria, Theodore Herzl and the Talmud teachings. Lazar Kaganovitch
Hope you will find it interesting.
http://www.armahellas.com/?p=1937
http://www.zundelsite.org/
http://www.vho.org/
http://nazigassings.com/
http://codoh.com/
http://www.adelaideinstitute.org/
http://www.ihr.org/main/links.shtml
http://www.vho.org/GB/Books/trr/
http://www.fpp.co.uk/books/index.html
http://juergen-graf.vho.org/books/ind...
http://www.politicalforum.com/history...
http://www.whale.to/b/starvation_of_g...
http://gblt.webs.com/Real_Holocaust.htm
http://uncensoredhistory.blogspot.no/...
http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/ge...
http://zioncrimefactory.com/
http://holywar.org/
http://www.radioislam.org/
http://freddyweb4.wordpress.com/entla...
http://www.npd-goettingen.de/Deutschl...
http://www.politikforen.net/showthrea...
http://www.rheinwiesenlager.de/
http://www.deutscherosten.de/index.htm
http://nsl-archiv.net/Filme/Nach-1945/
http://nsl-lager.com/ht/
http://www.recht-zur-verteidigung.org/
Google the Kaufmann, Morgenthau and Hooton plan.
Three detailed plans for the Extermination of the German people written by Jews.
Sterilization and Immigration are the methods described.
Food additives and vaccines almost without exception affect fertility and brainfunctions.
Sound weird ? Yes ,but why do muslims birthrate drop like a rock when they move to European countries ?
Additives by jewish controlled firms like Monsanto, and jewish Jonas Salk (polio) started the wave of vaccines. Most if not all vaccines turns out were issued after the deseases had declined on their own.
Jewish organisations like the ADL have been pushing immigration into white countries (but not into Israel)
Have the exterminationplans against the Germans been modified and now turned on the entire white (Christian) culture ?
Check out Dr. David Kelly and Joseph Moshe from the links further down.
I`m just asking.
Also google the Samson Option and the Kalergi-Plan
FACTS not fiction
http://nevulosa.com/factsnotfictions.com/holocaust.html
https://youtu.be/LyfS5N8g6-Y
The Vatican did not release the documents.
Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Disarmament May 17th 1933
https://www.brighteon.com/14b3d1cd-93a2-465e-9e0e-754db0d7163d
(VERY RARE HITLER SPEECH) - Undeniable PROOF that Adolf Hitler wanted Peace with England & France.
https://www.brighteon.com/78d7281f-1b8d-4745-b27b-8b8c5497bb3b
Hitler wanted peace and an alliance with England.
https://www.brighteon.com/e5506a93-32c6-4904-8a01-cd6176b0562a
(Must watch) Hitler’s victory a final appeal for peace and sanity on July 19th, 1940
https://www.brighteon.com/247d6a85-a446-4f9f-afc2-77afb0865a18
"Now we have forced Hitler to war, so that he can no longer peacefully pick up
a piece of the Versailles Treaty [dictates] after another."
Lord Halifax, English Ambassador to Washington, 1939 (see "Nation Europa", Year 1954, No. 1, p.
Continue reading...
https://freddyweb4.wordpress.com/entlarvende-historische-zitate/
Research: Jewish Ritual Murder, Jewish Ritual Murder Revisited, Jura Lina The Jewish Hand in Bolshevism, The Other Israel, The Jewish conspiracy, Understanding anti-semitism, The Khazarian Conspiracy, A Devil in disguise, Auschwitz the Missing Cyanide, Judea declares war on Germany, Dumb portrayal of evil Buchenwald, David Cole at Auschwitz, One third of the holocaust, Auschwitz why the gas-chambers are a myth, The last days of the big lie, The persecution of Revisionists, Benjamin Freedman's 1961 Speech at the Willard Hotel, Ethnic Germans A Forgotten Genocide, The Money Masters, (Videos)
On youtube or http://trutube.tv/
Deutsch : "Schwindlers liste" ” Auschwitz die warheit" "Holocaust meine mutter hat uns belogen" “Das problem der gaskammern” “ Ernst Zündel interview mit Thies Christophersen”” Buchenwald ohne Propaganda” ”Ein Drittel des Holocausts””David Cole in Auschwitz” “Buchenwald Ein Dumm Dreistes Portrait des Boesen” on youtube or http://trutube.tv/
Hellstorm The death of nazi Germany by Thomas Goodrich
Germany Must Perish by Theodore Kaufmann
Other losses and Crimes and mercies by
James Baque(Books)
Google "Jews and bolshevism"
Google "Eisenhowers deathcamps"
Google "The Morgenthau plan" "The Kaufmann plan" "The Hooton plan" (Still in effect ?)
David Irvings books and research on WW2
David Dukes research on jewish history and Zionism and his book "Jewish Supremacism"
Dr. William Luther Pierces inspiring videos and programs on Race preservation.
https://archive.org/details/TheDr.WilliamL.PierceCollectionvideopartial
Jared Taylor on Race and Crime.
Research names : Ilya Ehrenburg, Lazar Kaganovitch, Lavrenty Beria, Theodore Herzl and the Talmud teachings. Lazar Kaganovitch
Hope you will find it interesting.
http://www.armahellas.com/?p=1937
http://www.zundelsite.org/
http://www.vho.org/
http://nazigassings.com/
http://codoh.com/
http://www.adelaideinstitute.org/
http://www.ihr.org/main/links.shtml
http://www.vho.org/GB/Books/trr/
http://www.fpp.co.uk/books/index.html
http://juergen-graf.vho.org/books/ind...
http://www.politicalforum.com/history...
http://www.whale.to/b/starvation_of_g...
http://gblt.webs.com/Real_Holocaust.htm
http://uncensoredhistory.blogspot.no/...
http://www.ipetitions.com/petition/ge...
http://zioncrimefactory.com/
http://holywar.org/
http://www.radioislam.org/
http://freddyweb4.wordpress.com/entla...
http://www.npd-goettingen.de/Deutschl...
http://www.politikforen.net/showthrea...
http://www.rheinwiesenlager.de/
http://www.deutscherosten.de/index.htm
http://nsl-archiv.net/Filme/Nach-1945/
http://nsl-lager.com/ht/
http://www.recht-zur-verteidigung.org/
Google the Kaufmann, Morgenthau and Hooton plan.
Three detailed plans for the Extermination of the German people written by Jews.
Sterilization and Immigration are the methods described.
Food additives and vaccines almost without exception affect fertility and brainfunctions.
Sound weird ? Yes ,but why do muslims birthrate drop like a rock when they move to European countries ?
Additives by jewish controlled firms like Monsanto, and jewish Jonas Salk (polio) started the wave of vaccines. Most if not all vaccines turns out were issued after the deseases had declined on their own.
Jewish organisations like the ADL have been pushing immigration into white countries (but not into Israel)
Have the exterminationplans against the Germans been modified and now turned on the entire white (Christian) culture ?
Check out Dr. David Kelly and Joseph Moshe from the links further down.
I`m just asking.
Also google the Samson Option and the Kalergi-Plan
FACTS not fiction
http://nevulosa.com/factsnotfictions.com/holocaust.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.