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Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Disarmament May 17th 1933
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165 views • August 11, 2019
All history should be known
The Fred Leuchter Report - Exposing the big lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/235f576a-3782-4e99-91ff-9713be658feb
Facts not fiction
http://nevulosa.com/factsnotfictions.com/holocaust.html
The Fred Leuchter Report - Exposing the big lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/235f576a-3782-4e99-91ff-9713be658feb
Facts not fiction
http://nevulosa.com/factsnotfictions.com/holocaust.html
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