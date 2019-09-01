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Hitler wanted peace and an alliance with England. Information below
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80 views • September 01, 2019
Adolf Hitler - Germany Wants Disarmament May 17th 1933
https://www.brighteon.com/14b3d1cd-93a2-465e-9e0e-754db0d7163d
(VERY RARE HITLER SPEECH) - Undeniable PROOF that Adolf Hitler wanted Peace with England & France.
https://www.brighteon.com/78d7281f-1b8d-4745-b27b-8b8c5497bb3b
Not a single person died in a gas chamber
https://www.brighteon.com/d269cabb-b1e8-4cef-8b5f-1d7db0058877
The Fred Leuchter Report - Exposing the big lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/235f576a-3782-4e99-91ff-9713be658feb
https://www.brighteon.com/14b3d1cd-93a2-465e-9e0e-754db0d7163d
(VERY RARE HITLER SPEECH) - Undeniable PROOF that Adolf Hitler wanted Peace with England & France.
https://www.brighteon.com/78d7281f-1b8d-4745-b27b-8b8c5497bb3b
Not a single person died in a gas chamber
https://www.brighteon.com/d269cabb-b1e8-4cef-8b5f-1d7db0058877
The Fred Leuchter Report - Exposing the big lie.
https://www.brighteon.com/235f576a-3782-4e99-91ff-9713be658feb
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