False Flag Warnings
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
98 views
Published 19 hours ago

Martial Law In The USA & War With Russia

* We do not warn of false flags to try to predict horrible events; rather, we try to prevent them.

* False flags are the norm for starting massive conflicts.

* Globalists need a scapegoat for their plunder and destruction i.e. Operation Take Down America.

* They have been provoking war with Russia for decades.

* They are using Ukraine as a proxy.

* False flag operations are the cabal’s modus operandi.

* Don’t fall for their traps


Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the cabal i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual and Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.


Reese Reports | 30 January 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65b8e0e7cdd17f1f70e6a077

Keywords
false flagdeceptionevildeep statenew world ordercabalglobalismwwg1wgaprovocationhuman sacrificetakedownmartial lawdivisiongreg reesedemocidemass murderendless warworld waraggressionwar machinegreat resetncswicmalevolenceanti-humanism5d chess

