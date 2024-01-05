False Flag Plot

NATO Plans False Flag In Black Sea To Launch WWIII

* Globalists need a scapegoat for their plunder and destruction i.e. Operation Take Down America.

* They have been provoking war with Russia for decades.

* The Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 was payback for Russia’s support of a sovereign America — and today, Russia is asking for peace and unity between the East & West.

* False Flag operations are the cabal’s modus operandi.

* War, mass murder and division is all they desire.





Spoiler

* Patriots are ending a belligerent occupation according to military rule of law.

* Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin & Donald Trump are white hats — and there are no more nukes.

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the cabal i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual and Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.





Reese Reports | 5 January 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=6597e715db1db417dabb17eb