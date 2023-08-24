Redpills: The [Bidan] Movie Prequel

The Mother Of All Predictive Programs?

* Legend has it that a Canadian film-maker, Matt Anderson, made this parody video in 2010 entitled “IllumiCorp — Subsidiary Of O.N.E. Corp.”

* It’s scary accurate for a spoof, no?

* But wait, it gets better!

* This actor is called Arthur Roberts.

* His IMDB web page linked to another page (archived here and here) entitled “Joe Biden Sworn In As US President On Inauguration Day 2021”, where he was credited for playing the role of Joe Biden.

* This is the man under the mask.

* Trust the plan; it’s bigger than you can imagine.





Spoiler: White Hats Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* President Trump has been rope-a-doping the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* The global alliance is conducting a sting operation; and we are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final mop-up act.