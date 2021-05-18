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MagnetGate - Magnets Stick To Covid Vaccine Injection Site - FULL 2021 DOCUMENTARY #MagnetChallenge
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1779 views • May 18, 2021
MIRRORED from Tim Truth
MagnetGate Magnets Stick To Covid Vaccine Injection Site FULL 2021 DOCUMENTARY #MagnetChallenge
Watch also:
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" - Dr. Ben Edwards
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Del Bigtree Interviews 3 Medical Professionals Incapacitated By Covid Injections !!
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Man Walks Out The Door With A Vile Of The Vaccine. He Is Going To Send It To A Lab To Get Tested.
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https://www.brighteon.com/c75f1659-8073-46b7-8f5c-93c85ddd2a50
MagnetGate Magnets Stick To Covid Vaccine Injection Site FULL 2021 DOCUMENTARY #MagnetChallenge
Watch also:
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" - Dr. Ben Edwards
https://www.brighteon.com/67d05191-ac3f-4793-9bc5-29866e0e0e8d
Del Bigtree Interviews 3 Medical Professionals Incapacitated By Covid Injections !!
https://www.brighteon.com/16c0f2a6-a07f-4442-998a-13b429f49288
Man Walks Out The Door With A Vile Of The Vaccine. He Is Going To Send It To A Lab To Get Tested.
https://www.brighteon.com/7850df4f-401d-4a47-b59a-e2b1b6dbf979
Man Walks Out Of Pharmacies With Vax Vials, Overnights Them To Diagnostics Labs.. Results Soon!
https://www.brighteon.com/c75f1659-8073-46b7-8f5c-93c85ddd2a50
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