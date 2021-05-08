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Man Walks Out The Door With A Vile Of The Vaccine. He Is Going To Send It To A Lab To Get Tested.
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1233 views • May 08, 2021
MIRRORED from Jim_Crenshaw
He went to get his jab and grabbed the vile and ran. Whats really in this crap? We may soon know. I expect there will be backlash. Here is a video where he did this another time: https://www.brighteon.com/c75f1659-8073-46b7-8f5c-93c85ddd2a50
Original Source: Wil Paranormal and Tim Truth
He went to get his jab and grabbed the vile and ran. Whats really in this crap? We may soon know. I expect there will be backlash. Here is a video where he did this another time: https://www.brighteon.com/c75f1659-8073-46b7-8f5c-93c85ddd2a50
Original Source: Wil Paranormal and Tim Truth
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