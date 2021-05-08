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Man Walks Out Of Pharmacies With Vax Vials, Overnights Them To Diagnostics Labs.. Results Soon!
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802 views • May 08, 2021
MIRRORED from Jim_Crenshaw
Any and all involved are hero's. If you have the chance to help them...do so. Do not hinder them in any way. They said it was free...so he took it. How can you be robbed if it is free? I hope he stays safe.
He did it another time : https://www.brighteon.com/7850df4f-401d-4a47-b59a-e2b1b6dbf979
Original Sources: Tim Truth and Wil Paranormal
Any and all involved are hero's. If you have the chance to help them...do so. Do not hinder them in any way. They said it was free...so he took it. How can you be robbed if it is free? I hope he stays safe.
He did it another time : https://www.brighteon.com/7850df4f-401d-4a47-b59a-e2b1b6dbf979
Original Sources: Tim Truth and Wil Paranormal
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