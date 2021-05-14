© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" - Dr. Ben Edwards
Follow
6
Share
Report
356 views • May 14, 2021
MIRRORED from TEXAS LIBERTY ADVOCATE NETWORK ARCHIVE
PLEASE, SHARE THIS VIDEO or MIRROR, UPLOAD WITH DIFFERENT TITLE IF SO LED TO DO SO
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" 5/6/2021
https://texasscorecard.com/state/senate-hearing-scheduled-for-ban-on-vaccine-passports/
Iatrogenesis is the causation of a disease, a harmful complication, or other ill effect by any medical activity, including diagnosis, intervention, error, or negligence. First used in this sense in 1924, the term was introduced to sociology in 1976 by Ivan Illich, alleging that industrialized societies impair quality of life by overmedicalizing life.
This past week at the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs took testimony from Texas physicians regarding SB 1669: Stop Forced Vaccination and Vaccine Passports in Texas. SB 1669 was sponsored by Senator Bob Hall.
- Dr. Ben Edwards - Veritas Wellness https://medical.veritashealthycommuni... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbz...
"I transitioned from Conventional Family Practice Medicine to Integrative Medicine integrating our God-given natural ability for the body to fix itself and it's clear in the literature that if we steward this God-given design through nutrition, proper nutrition, hydration, exercise, sunlight, most importantly peace, not fear - fear has overcome this nation. This Spirit of Fear that I do not submit to, has overcome this nation, in my opinion - and if that is influencing policy decisions, I don't want to have to be subjected to those policies. So yes, there is much that you can do to improve your immune system, and it sounds too simple but it's true. Eat God's food, not man's food, exercise, get some sunlight, move around a little bit, and most importantly be at peace. Your immune system will do what it is designed to do. Thank you."
"Pasé de medicina convencional de práctica familiar a medicina integrativa integrando nuestra capacidad natural dada por Dios para que el cuerpo se arreglara y está claro en la literatura que si administramos este diseño dado por Dios a través de la nutrición, la nutrición adecuada, la hidratación, el ejercicio, la luz solar, lo más importante la paz, no el miedo, el miedo ha superado a esta nación. Este Espíritu de Miedo al que no me someto, ha vencido a esta nación, en mi opinión- y si eso está influyendo en las decisiones políticas, no quiero tener que ser sometido a esas políticas. Así que sí, hay mucho que puedes hacer para mejorar tu sistema inmunológico, y suena demasiado simple, pero es verdad. Coma la comida de Dios, no la comida del hombre, haga ejercicio, tome un poco de luz solar, muévase un poco y, lo más importante, esté en paz. Tu sistema inmunitario hará lo que está diseñado para hacer. Este Espíritu de Miedo al que no me someto, ha vencido a esta nación, en mi opinión- y si eso está influyendo en las decisiones políticas, no quiero tener que ser sometido a esas políticas. Así que sí, hay mucho que puedes hacer para mejorar tu sistema inmunológico, y suena demasiado simple, pero es verdad. Coma la comida de Dios, no la comida del hombre, haga ejercicio, tome un poco de luz solar, muévase un poco y, lo más importante, esté en paz. Tu sistema inmunitario hará lo que está diseñado para hacer. Gracias"
"我從傳統家庭實踐醫學過渡到綜合醫學，整合了我們上帝賦予的身體自我修復的自然能力，在文獻中可以清楚地看到，如果我們通過營養、適當的營養、水化、運動、陽光、最重要的是和平而不是恐懼來管理這個上帝賜予的設計——恐懼已經戰勝了這個國家。在我看來，這種我不服從的恐懼精神已經戰勝了這個國家——如果這影響了政策決定，我不想受到這些政策的影響。所以，是的，你可以做很多事來改善你的免疫系統，這聽起來太簡單了，但這是真的。吃上帝的食物，而不是人的食物，鍛煉，得到一些陽光，四處走動一點點，最重要的是要安心。你的免疫系統會做它所設計做的事。謝謝。"
"मैं पारंपरिक परिवार अभ्यास चिकित्सा से एकीकृत चिकित्सा के लिए संक्रमण हमारे भगवान शरीर के लिए प्राकृतिक क्षमता को एकीकृत करने के लिए खुद को ठीक करने और यह साहित्य में स्पष्ट है कि अगर हम इस भगवान के प्रबंधक पोषण, उचित पोषण, जलयोजन, व्यायाम, सूरज की रोशनी, सबसे महत्वपूर्ण शांति के माध्यम से डिजाइन दिया, डर नहीं डर इस देश पर काबू पा लिया है ।डर की यह भावना है कि मैं प्रस्तुत नहीं है, इस राष्ट्र को दूर किया है, मेरी राय में-और अगर है कि नीतिगत निर्णयों को प्रभावित कर रहा है, मैं नहीं चाहता कि उन नीतियों के अधीन होना चाहिए । तो हां, वहां बहुत कुछ है कि आप अपने प्रतिरक्षा प्रणाली में सुधार कर सकते हैं, और यह बहुत आसान लगता है, लेकिन यह सच है । भगवान का भोजन खाएं, मनुष्य का भोजन न करें, व्यायाम करें, कुछ सूर्य के प्रकाश में आएं, थोड़ा सा घूमें, और सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात शांति से रहें। आपका इम्यून सिस्टम वही करेगा जो उसे करने के लिए बनाया गया है । धन्यवाद "
PLEASE, SHARE THIS VIDEO or MIRROR, UPLOAD WITH DIFFERENT TITLE IF SO LED TO DO SO
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" 5/6/2021
https://texasscorecard.com/state/senate-hearing-scheduled-for-ban-on-vaccine-passports/
Iatrogenesis is the causation of a disease, a harmful complication, or other ill effect by any medical activity, including diagnosis, intervention, error, or negligence. First used in this sense in 1924, the term was introduced to sociology in 1976 by Ivan Illich, alleging that industrialized societies impair quality of life by overmedicalizing life.
This past week at the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs took testimony from Texas physicians regarding SB 1669: Stop Forced Vaccination and Vaccine Passports in Texas. SB 1669 was sponsored by Senator Bob Hall.
- Dr. Ben Edwards - Veritas Wellness https://medical.veritashealthycommuni... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbz...
"I transitioned from Conventional Family Practice Medicine to Integrative Medicine integrating our God-given natural ability for the body to fix itself and it's clear in the literature that if we steward this God-given design through nutrition, proper nutrition, hydration, exercise, sunlight, most importantly peace, not fear - fear has overcome this nation. This Spirit of Fear that I do not submit to, has overcome this nation, in my opinion - and if that is influencing policy decisions, I don't want to have to be subjected to those policies. So yes, there is much that you can do to improve your immune system, and it sounds too simple but it's true. Eat God's food, not man's food, exercise, get some sunlight, move around a little bit, and most importantly be at peace. Your immune system will do what it is designed to do. Thank you."
"Pasé de medicina convencional de práctica familiar a medicina integrativa integrando nuestra capacidad natural dada por Dios para que el cuerpo se arreglara y está claro en la literatura que si administramos este diseño dado por Dios a través de la nutrición, la nutrición adecuada, la hidratación, el ejercicio, la luz solar, lo más importante la paz, no el miedo, el miedo ha superado a esta nación. Este Espíritu de Miedo al que no me someto, ha vencido a esta nación, en mi opinión- y si eso está influyendo en las decisiones políticas, no quiero tener que ser sometido a esas políticas. Así que sí, hay mucho que puedes hacer para mejorar tu sistema inmunológico, y suena demasiado simple, pero es verdad. Coma la comida de Dios, no la comida del hombre, haga ejercicio, tome un poco de luz solar, muévase un poco y, lo más importante, esté en paz. Tu sistema inmunitario hará lo que está diseñado para hacer. Este Espíritu de Miedo al que no me someto, ha vencido a esta nación, en mi opinión- y si eso está influyendo en las decisiones políticas, no quiero tener que ser sometido a esas políticas. Así que sí, hay mucho que puedes hacer para mejorar tu sistema inmunológico, y suena demasiado simple, pero es verdad. Coma la comida de Dios, no la comida del hombre, haga ejercicio, tome un poco de luz solar, muévase un poco y, lo más importante, esté en paz. Tu sistema inmunitario hará lo que está diseñado para hacer. Gracias"
"我從傳統家庭實踐醫學過渡到綜合醫學，整合了我們上帝賦予的身體自我修復的自然能力，在文獻中可以清楚地看到，如果我們通過營養、適當的營養、水化、運動、陽光、最重要的是和平而不是恐懼來管理這個上帝賜予的設計——恐懼已經戰勝了這個國家。在我看來，這種我不服從的恐懼精神已經戰勝了這個國家——如果這影響了政策決定，我不想受到這些政策的影響。所以，是的，你可以做很多事來改善你的免疫系統，這聽起來太簡單了，但這是真的。吃上帝的食物，而不是人的食物，鍛煉，得到一些陽光，四處走動一點點，最重要的是要安心。你的免疫系統會做它所設計做的事。謝謝。"
"मैं पारंपरिक परिवार अभ्यास चिकित्सा से एकीकृत चिकित्सा के लिए संक्रमण हमारे भगवान शरीर के लिए प्राकृतिक क्षमता को एकीकृत करने के लिए खुद को ठीक करने और यह साहित्य में स्पष्ट है कि अगर हम इस भगवान के प्रबंधक पोषण, उचित पोषण, जलयोजन, व्यायाम, सूरज की रोशनी, सबसे महत्वपूर्ण शांति के माध्यम से डिजाइन दिया, डर नहीं डर इस देश पर काबू पा लिया है ।डर की यह भावना है कि मैं प्रस्तुत नहीं है, इस राष्ट्र को दूर किया है, मेरी राय में-और अगर है कि नीतिगत निर्णयों को प्रभावित कर रहा है, मैं नहीं चाहता कि उन नीतियों के अधीन होना चाहिए । तो हां, वहां बहुत कुछ है कि आप अपने प्रतिरक्षा प्रणाली में सुधार कर सकते हैं, और यह बहुत आसान लगता है, लेकिन यह सच है । भगवान का भोजन खाएं, मनुष्य का भोजन न करें, व्यायाम करें, कुछ सूर्य के प्रकाश में आएं, थोड़ा सा घूमें, और सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात शांति से रहें। आपका इम्यून सिस्टम वही करेगा जो उसे करने के लिए बनाया गया है । धन्यवाद "
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.