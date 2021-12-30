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BASEBALL HERO DIES AFTER TAKING THE JAB - THE MAG BITTER TRUTH!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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433 views • December 30, 2021
HANK GETS WIPED OUT BY THE BUMBER-CLOT SHOT
Dr. Bhakdi - Pathology results show 93% of people who died after vaccination were killed by the vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/fd76cdd9-3779-4369-a646-853b02bb84d5

THEY ARE KILLING YOU WILL YOU WAKE UP????? 3 YEAR OLD DEAD STRAIGHT AWAY AFTER THE JAB! MURDER! - https://www.brighteon.com/f7d273ed-01ff-4f20-9c4b-7c01b11e425e

100% SAFE AND EFFECTIVE - https://www.brighteon.com/32831916-3a1e-4eee-9002-ae7fc71c6bbc

DR. RICHARD M FLEMING SCIENTIFICALLY EXPLAINS HOW COVID-19 IS A BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/44ebb7e4-bfad-4139-8a6d-1205792f3c55

THE REAL BLACKS DICTIONARY MEANING OF MANDATE IN LAW - https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWMmTdri4kYn/

YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29

BBC ARE USING CRISIS ACTORS TO RAMP OMICRON FEAR - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0JGufSn6NrHH/
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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