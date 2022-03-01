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February 2022 report: Global Threats in the Planetary Information Field
Biofield and Beyond
Biofield and Beyond
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77 views • March 01, 2022
Covers the information gathered from energy work sessions performed during the month of February. "Threatening" activities concentrated in more select areas than in January. What we think, feel, and do impact not only other consciousnesses, but are recorded in the planetary field. Take a look at these threats and consider how you might be able to counter them each day.

The Worldview (aka planetary "Vision") under threat is explained more thoroughly in my video
https://www.brighteon.com/8426751e-9860-4dca-b0ea-beebd0d94a2d

January's report
https://www.brighteon.com/79f01165-c612-4b1f-8f70-161ad7ae744e

2021 Mass Jabbing of Mankind, as recorded in the planetary field
https://www.brighteon.com/6cabacc7-1488-4713-a4cb-d048bd71afd2
Keywords
humanityascensionmatrixprayerconsciousnessglobalspiritual warfarethreatsenergy workdowsingmorphogenic field
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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